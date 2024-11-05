Oak Valley Community Bank Receives Approval On $125,000 in Grants Submitted to Support Turlock Gospel Mission and Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County

OAKDALE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced they have received approval on two 2024 AHEAD grants which were submitted to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) on behalf of Turlock Gospel Mission and Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County for $100,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The communities in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties are one step closer to getting a needed boost in affordable housing and job training. This highly impactful grant will support Turlock Gospel Mission to create new jobs and purchase equipment for their workforce development and job training program, Volente Coffee Roasters. The grant will support Habitat for Humanity’s digital reach and community engagement in Sonora, CA, by upgrading their communication infrastructure.

As a sponsor of FHLBank San Francisco’s Community Investment Programs and advocate for the services Turlock Gospel Mission and Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County provide to our community, Oak Valley Community Bank authored and provided supplemental input for this grant. Jose Sabala, Oak Valley’s Community Reinvestment Officer, remarked, "We are deeply honored to facilitate these grants for Turlock Gospel Mission and Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. As a community-driven bank, we are dedicated to forging partnerships that create meaningful, lasting change within our communities. The support from FHLBank San Francisco underscores a shared commitment to directing vital resources to the communities we proudly serve, and we are grateful for the chance to make a tangible impact together."

“These grants delivered in partnership with our member Oak Valley Community Bank will help boost economic opportunity and create access to vital services and support that can be life-changing for people engaged with these programs serving Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties,” said Eric Cicourel, community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco. “We’re proud that for 20 years and counting, the AHEAD Program continues to make a positive impact throughout the communities we serve.”

AHEAD economic development grants enable FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions like Oak Valley Community Bank to fund economic development projects that target pressing community needs and bring greater opportunity to underserved populations. AHEAD grants support innovative, targeted initiatives that will create new economic opportunity by expanding proven development models or piloting new interventions. Grants are awarded annually to the Bank’s members partnering with local nonprofits to meet diverse local needs. The grant is part of a $7.3 million disbursement of AHEAD funds awarded to 84 innovative economic development projects in Arizona, California, and Nevada. A full list of 2024 AHEAD grants are available on the FHLBank San Francisco website.

About Turlock Gospel Mission:

Turlock Gospel Mission is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 2007. Turlock Gospel Mission offers three meals per day, emergency overnight shelter for men, women, and their children, both Men’s and Women’s Restoration Program, and guest services including case management, transportation, clothes closet, shelter from inclement weather, on-site pet kennels, pastoral counseling, and culinary job training. For more information, call (209) 656-1033 or visit turlockgospelmission.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County:

Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 1999. They are dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing homes, advocating for fair and just housing policies, and providing training and access to resources to help families become self-reliant and successful homeowners. For more information, call (209) 536-0970 or visit www.habitattuolumne.org.

About Oak Valley Community Bank:

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.