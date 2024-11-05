Tellwell Publishing Awarded 2024 BBB Torch Award for Excellence and Integrity in Professional Services

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellwell Publishing is proud to announce its 2024 win at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Vancouver Island Torch Awards in the Professional Services category. This prestigious recognition highlights Tellwell’s dedication to integrity, customer trust, and service excellence. Having been a finalist for the past three years, Tellwell is honoured to be acknowledged as a Torch Award winner this year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.



The award was graciously accepted on behalf of the Tellwell team by founder and CEO Tim Lindsay and Head of Marketing Monica Martinez. Reflecting on this honour, Tim Lindsay shared, “Winning the Torch Award reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of the Tellwell team. We’re committed to providing a publishing experience grounded in trust and quality, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see these values recognized.”

Each year, BBB Vancouver Island recognizes local businesses that demonstrate outstanding character, ethical business practices, and a positive impact on their community. Nominated by customers and evaluated by a panel of judges, the award criteria highlight each company’s dedication to ethical service, community engagement, and customer care. The 2024 winners were announced on November 1 at the Union Club of B.C. in Victoria, where BBB President & CEO Rosalind Scott commended the 15 honourees for their “outstanding commitment to our community.”

Since its founding in 2015, Tellwell has supported thousands of authors across Canada, the USA, Australia, and the UK, reinforcing its mission to uphold the highest standards in publishing while fostering a culture of trust and transparency. Tellwell’s recognition by the BBB affirms the company’s dedication to delivering quality self-publishing services and expert guidance to every project.

About Tellwell Publishing

Tellwell Publishing is a full-service assisted self-publishing company that empowers authors with high-quality publishing expertise, creative freedom, and unparalleled support. Founded in 2015, Tellwell has published over 4,000 books globally, helping authors bring their stories to life with integrity, respect, and a focus on customer success.

About BBB Serving Vancouver Island

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Vancouver Island is a trusted resource for consumer protection and business ethics. Each year, the BBB Torch Awards recognize businesses that excel in trustworthy and ethical practices. Businesses are nominated by the public, with winners selected based on their commitment to integrity, community engagement, and exceptional customer service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2603479-f7ef-4a57-92ef-489a2e16c015