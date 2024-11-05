ThinkCareBelieve: The Most Important Election of Our Time

Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/05/the-most-important-election-of-our-time/

Palm Beach, Florida- Polls and turnout look strong for Trump. Reports say there are lots of men in line early on and voters seem adamant about being able to cast their vote. Voters are being told to stay in line until their vote is cast because by law, they must be allowed to vote if they are in line.

Trump's rallies have hugely grown to mega-stadiums, while Harris's shrunk to smaller venues. The main reason people are leaving the Harris side is frustration with the economy, anger over out of touch policies, government overreach, distrust because of the current administration's track record over the last 4 years.

President Trump listens to people's concerns. He makes policies that make sense. He has a strong track record of establishing a good econoy, while fighting to bring manufacturing back to the US and shore up the unfair $1 trillion trade deficit. Vice President Harris said at the debate that the Wharton School of Business and Goldman Sachs endorsed her economic plan over President Trump's but both of them put out statements correcting her sayig that wasn't true.

President Trump has some major endorsements- hundreds of thousands of fire and rescue, police, and border patrol, while Harris has a small group of celebrities supporting her. Trump promises to make improvements for victims of migrant crime and has shown that he cares by standing with the families of victims, while Harris avoids all of that.

Trump's Team Brings Hope.

Tream members are JD Vance, RFK Jr, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ben Carson. Real change with each team member on Team Trump handling key areas- Health, medical, chronic illness, vaccine damage, chemicals/pesticides in foods, over-processed foods, sedentary lifestyle, farming, land purchases, bringing manufacturing back to U.S., newer, better techologies, space travel, world leaders in energy, empowerment to the people, protection of rights, free speech, First and Second Amendment protections and a strong pare-down of big government efficiency.

A Trump presidency also brings something else- an avoidance of World War III. The general sentiment is that because President Trump did not start any new wars during his presidency, and because he got along so well with all other world leaders, the wars in Ukraine or Palestine would not have happened. All those deaths could have been avoided. We are very close to World War III right now and a Trump presidency is our best chance at a peaceful future.

President Trump has won the people’s trust. He speaks about bringing in a new, Golden Age. Vice President Harris remains disconnected, seems to not make her own decisions, but keeps reading off the same policies and doesn’t give real answers. Kamala Harris doesn’t seem to care about the influx of illegal immigrants into this country through the open southern border, many of them criminals. President Trump is strongly for freedom of religion, very strong for Christians, while Kamala told a two Christians that they didn’t belong at her rally.

Voter/Election Fraud concerns this year:

~Identity theft

~Phantom voters (deceased, old addresses)

~Voters standing in line being told to go home, against rules

~Machine problems- Dominion- Can’t find Trump on front page, won't let voter select Trump, printout shows vote for Harris instead of Trump

~Mike Lindell showing voter systems being hacked/accessed in Georgia

~Passwords were leaked by someone who was involved in lawfare against Trump

~Bulk stacks of mail-in ballots being dropped off with identical signatures

~Mis-spellings of Trump’s name on Ballots.

~Ballot Drop-off Boxes stolen and set on fire, etc

~Refusing entry to some Republican poll watchers

~Use of flash drives on voting machines

The Election Integrity Team, led by Lara Trump, has sprung into action with many remedies with teams of lawyers in each state to quickly address problems. Numerous highly trained poll watchers, and a list of ways to report problems is circulating. There are eyes and ears everywhere including people documenting everything with video, and this is making a big difference to uphold election integrity. It is unquestionable how important this election is right now. Many have fought and died for this honor and duty of ours to participate in our democratic election process.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.