Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Analysis 2024-2032, Featuring Strategic Profiles of Key Players DENSO, Bosch, Hella, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen & More

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tire pressure monitoring system market reached a value of USD 5.87 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for vehicle safety features and the growing applications of tire pressure monitoring system in various automotive segments, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 13.2 billion by 2032.



The rising trend of regulatory mandates for tire pressure monitoring system installation in vehicles is propelling the demand for these systems.





The expanding applications of tire pressure monitoring system in various automotive segments also play a significant role in propelling the market. In passenger cars, it is used to enhance safety and improve fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal tire pressure. In commercial vehicles, these systems help in reducing maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency by preventing tire blowouts and extending tire life. The growing demand for high-quality and reliable tire pressure monitoring system across these segments is boosting the market growth.



Moreover, advancements in tire pressure monitoring system technology are driving innovation and development in the market. The introduction of new technologies, such as wireless tire pressure monitoring system, intelligent tire solutions, and advanced sensor technologies, has enhanced the functionality and performance of tire pressure monitoring system. These advancements enable the development of high-performance tire pressure monitoring system with improved accuracy, durability, and real-time monitoring capabilities. the growing adoption of advanced tire pressure monitoring system technologies is driving the market growth.



The growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations is also contributing to the market growth. With the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices, there is a significant demand for eco-friendly tire pressure monitoring system solutions. The use of tire pressure monitoring system helps in improving fuel efficiency by maintaining optimal tire pressure, thereby reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable driving practices. The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly tire pressure monitoring system solutions is driving the adoption of advanced tire pressure monitoring system technologies, consequently driving up the tire pressure monitoring system market share.



The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the market. Governments and regulatory bodies across the world are actively supporting the development and deployment of advanced tire pressure monitoring system solutions. Various regulations and standards, such as the United States tread act and the European Union's ece-r64 regulation, are promoting the use of tire pressure monitoring system in vehicles. these regulatory efforts are providing a favourable environment for the growth of the tire pressure monitoring system market.



As per the tire pressure monitoring system market analysis, the direct tire pressure monitoring system segment holds a significant share of the market, driven by its widespread use in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Direct tire pressure monitoring system provides real-time and accurate tire pressure information by using sensors mounted on each tire. Direct tire pressure monitoring system provides real-time and accurate tire pressure information, enhancing vehicle safety and performance. The growing demand for accurate and reliable tire pressure monitoring system solutions is driving the popularity of direct tire pressure monitoring system.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global tire pressure monitoring system market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

ATEQ Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Historical Market (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast (2024-2032)

8.4 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Type

8.5 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Vehicle Type

8.6 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Sales Channel

8.7 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Region

9 North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

9.1 United States of America

9.2 Canada

10 Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

10.1 United Kingdom

10.2 Germany

10.3 France

10.4 Italy

10.5 Others

11 Asia Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

11.1 China

11.2 Japan

11.3 India

11.4 ASEAN

11.5 Australia

11.6 Others

12 Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

12.1 Brazil

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Mexico

12.4 Others

13 Middle East and Africa Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Analysis

13.1 Saudi Arabia

13.2 United Arab Emirates

13.3 Nigeria

13.4 South Africa

13.5 Others

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.3 Key Indicators for Demand

14.4 Key Indicators for Price

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/detnve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment