36Kr and Soften Partner to Launch Innovative News Hub

BEIJING, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has recently teamed up with Soften Corporation to launch an innovative news hub, the “36Kr Market Watch” WeChat mini program. This ground-breaking tool leverages artificial intelligence (“AI”) to curate daily newsletters and business news highlights for companies tracked by its users.

“36Kr Market Watch” focuses on monitoring public companies in the A-share market, generating daily reports on 20 highly-watched A-share listed companies based on criteria including stock interest, trading volume, and discussion rankings. Users can also customize their subscriptions to receive tailored news reports on the companies they follow. This WeChat mini program enables retail investors to access valuable, often costly market reports that were previously only available to institutional investors. By leveraging AI-driven data analysis and reporting, “36Kr Market Watch” equips users with timely, efficient, and comprehensive insights into the public companies they track, providing crucial market intelligence ahead of their daily trading activities.

36Kr and Soften’s strategic collaboration has transformed news aggregation and distribution, driving efficiency to new heights and further bolstering 36Kr’s information service prowess. With its elevated approach to information production, this partnership is poised to reshape the industry’s competitive dynamics.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

