Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Key Highlights

Broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable, and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming. The market value represents the revenues generated by market players in a specific year.

The market is segmented into TV advertising, TV license or public funds, and TV subscriptions.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global broadcasting & cable TV market recorded revenues of $433.4 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The TV subscriptions segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $200.4 billion, equivalent to 46.2% of the market's overall value.

The contraction of the market during 2018-23 is attributed to the shift in consumer preference towards over-the-top (OTT) streaming services. In 2023, the US, Japan, and Germany recorded 36.9 million, 5.3 million, and 5.0 million, respectively, of net additions to their subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) accounts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Broadcasting & Cable TV

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

AT&T Inc

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA

Australian Broadcasting Corp

Bell Media Inc.

British Broadcasting Corporation

BT Group plc

China Central Television

Comcast Corporation

Corporacion Radio Television Espanola SA

Corus Entertainment Inc

Danish Broadcasting Corporation

Digiturk

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.

Foxtel Group

France Televisions SA

Fuji Media Holdings Inc

Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

Grupo Multimedios, S.A DE C.V.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Hunan Mgtv.com Interactive Entertainment Media Co Ltd

ITV plc

Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd

JSC Gazprom Media Holding

Korean Broadcasting System

MediaCorp Pte Ltd

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA

Metropole Television SA

MFE-MediaForEurope N.V.

MultiChoice Africa (Pty) Limited

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation

Nederlandse Publieke Omroep

Nippon Television Holdings Inc

Norsk Rikskringkasting AS

Paramount Global Inc

Prasar Bharati

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk

PT. Global Mediacom Tbk

RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA

Rogers Communications, Inc.

RTL Group SA

Sentech Ltd

Seoul Broadcasting System

Shanghai Media Group

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

Sky Limited

South African Broadcasting Corp SOC Ltd

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd

Special Broadcasting Service Corp

StarHub Ltd

StarSat

Sun TV Network Ltd

Sveriges Television AB

TBS Holdings Inc

Television Francaise 1 SA

Tricolor TV

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation

TV Azteca SAB de CV

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

Viaplay Group AB

Vivendi S.A.

Yleisradio Oy

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen

