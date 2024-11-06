Nerdio Redefines Cloud Management with New Modern Work Capabilities for MSPs

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced it has expanded its Nerdio Manager for MSP platform with new Modern Work capabilities and an updated pricing model. Long been recognized for simplifying AVD management, the new Modern Work functionality transforms Nerdio Manager into a comprehensive Microsoft cloud management suite. With this enhancement, MSPs are able to manage their clients' full Microsoft 365 environments with ease, streamlining endpoint management, ensuring complete control over devices, and improving overall operational efficiency.

With the addition of Modern Work capabilities, Nerdio Manager for MSP goes beyond AVD, enabling MSPs to manage the full spectrum of Microsoft 365 applications. Key features include:

Teams : Centralized management of Teams settings, policies, and compliance across tenants, allowing control over chat, meetings, and app integrations from a single dashboard.

: Centralized management of Teams settings, policies, and compliance across tenants, allowing control over chat, meetings, and app integrations from a single dashboard. OneDrive/SharePoint : Direct oversight of file storage permissions, retention, and compliance, enabling efficient management of file-sharing settings and security protocols.

: Direct oversight of file storage permissions, retention, and compliance, enabling efficient management of file-sharing settings and security protocols. Exchange Online : Complete email environment management across tenants, consolidating mailbox permissions, transport rules, and retention policies in one place.

: Complete email environment management across tenants, consolidating mailbox permissions, transport rules, and retention policies in one place. Entra ID and AD Management : Integrated identity management with Entra ID and Active Directory, enabling identity management for customers with a single portal.

: Integrated identity management with Entra ID and Active Directory, enabling identity management for customers with a single portal. CIS Intune Benchmarks: Transform your customer environments with robust, ready-to-use CIS Windows 10 and Windows 11 Intune policies, designed to strengthen security and drive compliance with ease.

Transform your customer environments with robust, ready-to-use CIS Windows 10 and Windows 11 Intune policies, designed to strengthen security and drive compliance with ease. Microsoft Defender: Comprehensive endpoint and tenant security with centralized threat detection, policy management, and vulnerability management to safeguard client environments at scale.

“We’re making it easier than ever for MSPs to manage their clients’ cloud infrastructure in one place, while ensuring top-tier security and compliance,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. “By integrating the full Microsoft 365 environment into Nerdio Manager for MSP and partnering with CIS, we’re providing a comprehensive cloud management suite designed to simplify operations and enhance security.”

"Nerdio’s new Modern Work features align with Microsoft’s goal of simplifying cloud management for Microsoft 365 for small and medium business customers, and the managed service providers who serve them,” noted Jose Gomez Cueto, General Manager, Small and Medium Business, Microsoft. “As organizations move to Azure with cloud-first strategies, Nerdio’s tools offer the scalability and flexibility needed to easily manage Microsoft 365 applications, enhancing security and driving operational efficiency."

In addition to the new functionality, Nerdio is introducing a more flexible commercial pricing model designed to better accommodate MSPs of all sizes. The addition of a new per-customer, or per-tenant, pricing structure allows MSPs to pay a flat rate regardless of the number of users. This makes managing entire customer environments, whether small or large, more predictable and affordable.

“At Kite Technology Group, the new per-tenant pricing model has given us the flexibility to grow without worrying about costs scaling with each new user,” said Adam Atwell, Chief Technology Officer, Kite Technology Group. “The ability to manage our clients’ entire Microsoft 365 environments with Nerdio Manager has simplified our operations and enabled us to focus on delivering a better service experience to our customers.”

For more information, please visit Nerdio Manager for MSP.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT departments alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and comprehensive Modern Work solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com