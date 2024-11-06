Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

Oppenheimer Fireside Chat with Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Replays of recorded webcasts, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Robert Lahey

Email: ir@enovix.com