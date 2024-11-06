Progress and emt Distribution Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Successful Partnership

Enduring partnership highlights both companies’ dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for customers throughout the Middle East

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced 10 years of partnership with emt Distribution—a leading cybersecurity distributor in the Middle East and Africa. Together, they have empowered hundreds of organizations across the region, spanning sectors such as government, finance, oil and gas and education, to strengthen their security and IT infrastructure.

“emt Distribution’s deep understanding of the Middle East market and their customer-centric approach resonate with our own values, forming the bedrock of our successful partnership,” stated Phil Dunlop, Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Progress. “We eagerly anticipate further collaboration, empowering customers to enhance their infrastructure management, especially in an era of escalating threats where downtime translates to financial losses and reputational damage.”

According to a recent forecast by Gartner, the Middle East region is projected to experience a 15% annual growth in cybersecurity spending over the next few years. This surge is driven by factors like digital transformation, cloud adoption and regulatory efforts to combat evolving cyber threats. Organizations are increasingly investing in robust infrastructure management solutions, including network observability, load balancing and continuous compliance, to enhance application performance, availability and resilience while safeguarding against potential issues and cyber risks.

Through the partnership between Progress and emt Distribution, organizations gain access to products within the Progress Infrastructure Management and Digital Experience portfolios, including:

Progress® Flowmon® : Network observability platform with AI-powered detection for cyberthreats, anomalies and fast access to actionable insights for greater network and application performance across hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Network observability platform with AI-powered detection for cyberthreats, anomalies and fast access to actionable insights for greater network and application performance across hybrid cloud ecosystems. Progress® Kemp® LoadMaster® : Reliable, scalable application load balancing with layered security, available as virtual, hardware and cloud-native, with powerful SaaS management.

Reliable, scalable application load balancing with layered security, available as virtual, hardware and cloud-native, with powerful SaaS management. Progress® WhatsUp® Gold: IT infrastructure monitoring software providing visibility into network devices, servers, virtual machines, cloud and wireless environments to quickly find and fix network problems before users are impacted.

IT infrastructure monitoring software providing visibility into network devices, servers, virtual machines, cloud and wireless environments to quickly find and fix network problems before users are impacted. Progress® Chef ®: Automation software for continuous compliance and delivery of critical applications and infrastructure.

®: Automation software for continuous compliance and delivery of critical applications and infrastructure. Progress® MOVEit®: Managed file transfer and automation software that helps customers secure sensitive files at rest and in transit, promotes reliable business processes and supports compliance with data security requirements.



“Progress’ continued foray into technology in the Middle East and Africa and worldwide has inspired us to focus on yearly growth in the region. Their customer-first approach and stable technology advancement year-on-year has ensured a great partnership for mutual growth not just in product adoption but in partner management, brand awareness and regional custom offerings,” said Nandini Sapru, Vice President, emt Distribution. “We are excited to enter the second decade of our partnership where we expect many more chances to grow and build regional offerings within the infrastructure management and cyber security space.”

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress, Flowmon, LoadMaster, WhatsUp Gold, Chef and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.