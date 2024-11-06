NAR Releases 2025 Statistical News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2025 statistical news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

2025 Statistical News Release Schedule

*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY Fri., Jan. 24 December Existing-Home Sales Thu., Jan. 30 December Pending Home Sales Index FEBRUARY Thu., Feb. 6 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices Fri., Feb. 21 January Existing-Home Sales Thu., Feb. 27 January Pending Home Sales Index MARCH Thu., Mar. 20 February Existing-Home Sales Thu., Mar. 27 February Pending Home Sales Index APRIL Thu., Apr. 24 March Existing-Home Sales Wed., Apr. 30 March Pending Home Sales Index MAY Thu., May 8 First Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., May 22 April Existing-Home Sales Thu., May 29 April Pending Home Sales Index JUNE Mon., June 23 May Existing-Home Sales Thu., June 26 May Pending Home Sales Index JULY Wed., July 23 June Existing-Home Sales Wed., July 30 June Pending Home Sales Index AUGUST Tue., Aug. 12 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Aug. 21 July Existing-Home Sales Thu., Aug. 28 July Pending Home Sales Index SEPTEMBER Tue., Sep. 23 August Existing-Home Sales Mon., Sep. 29 August Pending Home Sales Index OCTOBER Thu., Oct. 23 September Existing-Home Sales Wed., Oct. 29 September Pending Home Sales Index NOVEMBER Thu., Nov. 6 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Nov. 20 October Existing-Home Sales Tue., Nov. 25 October Pending Home Sales Index DECEMBER Fri., Dec. 19 November Existing-Home Sales Mon., Dec. 29 November Pending Home Sales Index

