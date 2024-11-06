NAR Releases 2025 Statistical News Release Schedule

The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2025 statistical news release schedule.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2025 Statistical News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
|JANUARY
|Fri., Jan. 24
|December Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Jan. 30
|December Pending Home Sales Index
|FEBRUARY
|Thu., Feb. 6
|Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Fri., Feb. 21
|January Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Feb. 27
|January Pending Home Sales Index
|MARCH
|Thu., Mar. 20
|February Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Mar. 27
|February Pending Home Sales Index
|APRIL
|Thu., Apr. 24
|March Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Apr. 30
|March Pending Home Sales Index
|MAY
|Thu., May 8
|First Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., May 22
|April Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., May 29
|April Pending Home Sales Index
|JUNE
|Mon., June 23
|May Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., June 26
|May Pending Home Sales Index
|JULY
|Wed., July 23
|June Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., July 30
|June Pending Home Sales Index
|AUGUST
|Tue., Aug. 12
|Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Aug. 21
|July Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Aug. 28
|July Pending Home Sales Index
|SEPTEMBER
|Tue., Sep. 23
|August Existing-Home Sales
|Mon., Sep. 29
|August Pending Home Sales Index
|OCTOBER
|Thu., Oct. 23
|September Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Oct. 29
|September Pending Home Sales Index
|NOVEMBER
|Thu., Nov. 6
|Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Nov. 20
|October Existing-Home Sales
|Tue., Nov. 25
|October Pending Home Sales Index
|DECEMBER
|Fri., Dec. 19
|November Existing-Home Sales
|Mon., Dec. 29
|November Pending Home Sales Index
The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.
# # #
Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.