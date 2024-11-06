NAR Releases 2025 Statistical News Release Schedule

| Source: National Association of Realtors® National Association of Realtors®

Washington, D.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2025 statistical news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2025 Statistical News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY  
Fri., Jan. 24 December Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Jan. 30 December Pending Home Sales Index
FEBRUARY  
Thu., Feb. 6 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
Fri., Feb. 21 January Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Feb. 27 January Pending Home Sales Index
MARCH  
Thu., Mar. 20 February Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Mar. 27 February Pending Home Sales Index
APRIL  
Thu., Apr. 24 March Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Apr. 30 March Pending Home Sales Index
MAY  
Thu., May 8 First Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., May 22 April Existing-Home Sales
Thu., May 29 April Pending Home Sales Index
JUNE  
Mon., June 23 May Existing-Home Sales
Thu., June 26 May Pending Home Sales Index
JULY  
Wed., July 23 June Existing-Home Sales
Wed., July 30 June Pending Home Sales Index
AUGUST  
Tue., Aug. 12 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Aug. 21 July Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Aug. 28 July Pending Home Sales Index
SEPTEMBER  
Tue., Sep. 23 August Existing-Home Sales
Mon., Sep. 29 August Pending Home Sales Index
OCTOBER  
Thu., Oct. 23 September Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Oct. 29 September Pending Home Sales Index
NOVEMBER  
Thu., Nov. 6 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Nov. 20 October Existing-Home Sales
Tue., Nov. 25 October Pending Home Sales Index
DECEMBER  
Fri., Dec. 19 November Existing-Home Sales
Mon., Dec. 29 November Pending Home Sales Index

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

# # #
Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                sales
                            
                            
                                home
                            
                            
                                metro
                            
                            
                                house
                            
                            
                                existing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data