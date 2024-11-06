Actelis’ GigaLine 900 Draws Strong Global Industry Interest as a Unique, Ultra Low-Power Solution for Instant Gigabit Services in MDUs

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment hybrid networking, recently showcased its GigaLine 900 (GL900) broadband solution at multiple industry events such as WISPAPALOOZA, Broadband Communities West Summit, Connected Britain, and Connected Germany, attracting much interest from providers, integrators and building owners. This attention has underscored the GL900’s potential as an ultra-low power, highly cost-effective solution designed to deliver symmetrical Gigabit services, within multi-dwelling units (MDUs), without the need to run new wires or Fiber in the walls, setting it apart with its unique sub-5W power consumption.

The GL900’s ultra-low power consumption, at less than 5W, enables broadband providers to meet the needs of millions of residents in MDUs efficiently and sustainably. With 23 million apartment buildings in the U.S. alone, this scalable solution is positioned to provide fiber-grade connectivity without the high costs and logistical challenges of rewiring—a critical feature in closing the digital divide for American families. By leveraging existing copper or coax wiring, the GL900 offers flexible, fiber-grade performance that can adapt to varying building sizes, providing service to numerous apartments per unit and reducing both deployment time and energy consumption.

“We’re thrilled with the market’s reception to our GL900,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Visitors to our booths recognized the GL900’s ability to address the industry's need for scalable, low-cost, and sustainable broadband solutions for MDUs, a key market we are well-positioned to serve. We have already received initial customer orders and multiple trials are underway.”

Actelis’ unique technology allows wireless operators, such as those attending WISPAPALOOZA, to extend connectivity from rooftop access points directly into individual apartments, enhancing last-mile delivery in complex building infrastructures. With approximately 23 million apartment buildings in the United States, the majority of which were built before the year 2000, the GL900’s rapid deployment capability, achieving Gigabit performance in less than an hour, meets the critical need for efficient broadband solutions in this significant segment. This solution aligns with current infrastructure initiatives like the $42 billion BEAD program, enabling broadband providers to maximize government funding by expanding access quickly and affordably.

“Across these shows, we’ve heard consistently that the GL900 fills a crucial gap, but awareness of Actelis and our unique capabilities is essential for broader adoption,” added Bret Harrison, SVP Sales America at Actelis. “With the GL900, operators can easily and efficiently bridge the connectivity gap, even in challenging MDU environments.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.



For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

