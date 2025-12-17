VITEC and Actelis Networks Announce Partnership to Bring IPTV to RF-Only Facilities

Paris, France and Sunnyvale, Calif, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC, a global leader in IPTV and digital signage solutions, and Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced a new partnership to deliver IPTV and digital signage to facilities operating on legacy RF coaxial infrastructure. This robust, market-ready solution enables IP video distribution over existing coax cabling, eliminating the need for costly retrofits. By combining VITEC’s advanced IPTV platform with Actelis’ proven Gigaline technology, the collaboration opens new addressable markets and makes modern IPTV and digital signage accessible to venues and organizations with RF-only networks.

“Our collaboration with Actelis allows partners to take advantage of their existing RF infrastructure, bringing IP video distribution to venues through coax cabling, with no need to retrofit Ethernet wiring,” said Eli Garten, Senior Vice President, Global IPTV at VITEC. “This solution is designed for rapid deployment, minimal configuration, and robust performance, even in complex RF environments. It can be deployed gradually without disrupting operations and is suitable for large-scale installations with hundreds or even thousands of endpoints. This innovation will make IPTV a practical and accessible solution for a wider range of businesses and venues, and we’re excited to bring it to market.”

The joint solution utilizes Actelis’ aggregation and endpoint devices and software, enabling seamless conversion between Ethernet and RF protocols. The system ensures efficient, reliable video delivery to thousands of endpoints, while compatible with legacy infrastructure and requiring minimal network modifications, making it ideal for phased implementations and large environments where continuous operation is essential. The joint solution can be deployed as the primary IP video transmission option, or it can be deployed as a hybrid solution in existing IPTV environments that need to extend their IPTV and digital signage to non-upgraded facilities that have RF only infrastructure.

The partnership between VITEC and Actelis was born out of a shared vision to overcome the challenges of legacy RF networks in environments such as stadiums, campuses, government buildings, and manufacturing facilities. By leveraging Actelis’ advanced solutions, VITEC can now offer a fully integrated, plug-and-play IPTV solution that delivers high-performance video distribution without costly and disruptive retrofitting.

“Our goal in this partnership was to deliver a secure, high-performance networking layer that could be deployed quickly and without disruption,” said Elad Domanovitz, Chief Technology Officer at Actelis. “By combining Actelis’ hybrid fiber-coax technology with VITEC’s IPTV platform, we aim to enable government, defense, and enterprise customers to bring modern video capabilities to RF-only facilities while significantly reducing installation time, cost, and operational risk.”

The partnership targets key verticals including sports and entertainment venues, federal and defense facilities, corporate, hospitality, and manufacturing facilities. By repurposing Actelis’ proven Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) technology for broader applications, VITEC is positioned to address new market segments and deliver value to integrators and end users alike.





