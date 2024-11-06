OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 16.10 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Insider information: The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes the election of five new members to the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc and recommends an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee, which represents the five largest shareholders, recommends that the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) convene an Extraordinary General Meeting already before the Annual General Meeting in spring 2025 and proposes the following to the next General Meeting of OmaSp regarding the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors:

Proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee on the number and composition of the members of the Board of Directors of OmaSp:

The number of members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be confirmed at eight.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that current Board members Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa and Jaana Sandström to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillbert-Hjelt, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen as new members. A prerequisite for the elections is that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has no objections to the elections.

All nominees have given their consent to the election. At the time of election, all other proposed nominees are independent in their relationship with the company and its significant shareholders.

Details of the Board members nominated for election:

JUHANA BROTHERUS

Juhana Brotherus (born 1985) has been the Chief Economist of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises since 2023. Brotherus has served as Chief Economist and Director of the Finnish Hypothetical Association in 2014–2023 and as Economist of Danske Bank in 2011–2014. In addition, Brotherus has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of HOAS since 2018, as a member of the Investment Committee of the Finnish School of Business since 2016, as a member of the Board of the Helsinki Foundation for Economics Students in 2015–2020, and as a member of the Board of aTalent Recruitingin in 2012–2018, of which as the Chairman of the Board in 2014–2018. Brotherus holds a master’s degree in economics.

IRMA GILLBERT-HJELT

Irma Gillbert-Hjelt (born 1962) has served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking of Aktia Bank Plc in 2017–2020, as Director of Danske Bank in 2012–2017, as Director of Corporate Customer Business of Sampo Bank Plc in 2010–2012, as Director of Bank of Sampo Bank Plc in 2007–2010, as Director of Finance of Sampo Bank Plc in 2003–2007, and tasks of Customer Relations of Postipankki Plc, Sampo Lenia Plc. In addition, Gillbert has been a member of the Board of Directors of Saldo Bank UAB since 2023. Gillbert-Hjelt holds a master’s degree in laws.

AKI JASKARI

Aki Jaskari (born 1961) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Jaskari has served as the CEO of Nerkoon Höyläämö Oy since 1995. In addition, Jaskari has been a member of the Advisory Board of Leppäkosken Sähkö Group Oy since 2001, a member of the Regional Advisory Committee of Pohjola Insurance Oy in 2001–2015 and as a member of the Board of the Parkano Savings Bank in 2010–2013. Jaskari holds a master's degree in economics.

JAAKKO OSSA

Jaakko Ossa (born 1965) has been the Chairman of the Board of OmaSp since May 2024 and a member of the Board since 2023. Ossa has been a professor of financial law at the University of Turku since 1998. Ossa has an extensive written production, particularly in the field of corporate taxation and investment taxation. Along with his academic career, Ossa has held expert positions at Asianajotoimisto Astrea Oy for around 20 years and currently at Ossa Partners Oy, a family company. Ossa has been as a member of the Board of several companies, including Liedon Savings Bank, Sp-Fund Management Company and the Savings Bank Association. In addition, he is currently the Chairman of the delegation of Taxpayers Association of Finland (TAF) and the inspector of the Satakuntalais-Hämäläinen Student Nation (osakunta) of the University of Turku. Ossa holds a Doctor of Laws.

CARL PETTERSSON

Carl Pettersson (born 1979) has served as Managing Director of Elo Pension Company since 2021, Managing Director of Veritas Pension Insurance Company in 2017–2021, Deputy Managing Director of Aktia Bank Plc in 2016–2017 and prior to that in several management positions of Aktia Bank Plc in 2008–2016 and as Director of OP Raasepori's branch in 2006-2008. Pettersson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an eMBA.

KATI RIIKONEN

Kati Riikonen (born 1971) has served as VP, Head of Online, Marketing and Analytics of Telia Finland Plc since 2020, Head of Industry of Google Finland in 2017–2020, Managing Director of Isobar Finland Oy in 2015–2017, CDO of DNA Oy in 2013-2015 and Marketing Director of DNA Oy in 2011–2013, an entrepreneur of KRi Marketing and Training in 2006–2009, Director of Motorola Inc. USA in 2003–2006 and Head of Industry Relations of Nokia Plc Finland in 2000–2003 and Marketing manager of Nokia Plc Finland in 1999–2000. In addition, Riikonen has been a member of the Board of Directors of Kamux Plc since 2024, a member of the Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Plc since 2023, a member of the Board of Directors of Nooa Savings Bank in 2021–2024, a member of the Board of Directors of Kotipizza Group in 2021–2022, a member of the Board of Directors of City Digital Oy in 2016–2018, and a member of the Board of Frantic Media Oy in 2012-2014. Riikonen holds a master’s degree in business administration.

JAANA SANDSTRÖM

Jaana Sandström (born 1963) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2019. Sandström is a Professor of Strategic Accounting at LUT University, and she began her third term as the Vice Rector for education at LUT University in early 2023. Before her terms as Vice Rector, she was the Dean of LUT University School of Economics in 2009–2014. In the years 1991–2008, Sandström worked at LUT University as a lecturer and as a temporary assistant to the professorship. Prior to his academic career, Sandström worked in the forest industry from 1987 to 1991 at Enso Gutzeit Oy and Ekono Oy. Among the current key positions of trust are the Second Vice-Chairmanship of the Board of Directors and the Chairmanship of the Committee on Scholarships of the Foundation for Economic Education. Sandström has served as a member of the Board of the South Karelian Cooperative in 2013–2019 and as a member of EPAS Accreditation Board of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) in 2013–2019. In academic positions of trust, Sandström has worked as an opponent, as an evaluator of scientific articles and conferences, as well as an expert in the field of professorships since 2000. Sandström holds a Doctor of Science (Technology).

JUHA VOLOTINEN

Juha Volotinen (born 1975) has served as CIO of Municipality Finance Plc since 2021, as CIO of Aktia Bank Plc in 2017–2021 and before that in several managerial positions in Aktia Bank Plc in 2010–2017, in SEB Ab in several managerial positions in 2003–2010, as IT Manager of Danske Securities in 2002–2003, as a consultant of ABC Technologies in 2001, and as a IT Development Manager of Gyllenberg Private Bank Oy in 1999–2001. In addition, Volotinen has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Aktia Finance in 2017–2020. Volotinen holds a master’s degree in economics.

Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the remuneration of the Board of Directors of OmaSp:



The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged.

Due to the exceptional situation of the Company, the Nomination Committee proposes to remove until further notice the obligation required to receive and pay a fixed annual fee, according to which a member of the Board of Directors has had to commit to acquiring 40% of its fixed annual fee OmaSp shares on a regulated market (Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd) at a price formed in public trading.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee shall be included in the notice of the General Meeting.

Raimo Härmä (nominated by the South-Karelian Savings Bank Foundation) is the Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee of OmaSp, members are Ari Lamminmäki (nominated by the Parkano Savings Bank Foundation), Jouni Niuro (nominated by the Liedon Savings Bank Foundation), Aino Lamminmäki (nominated by the Töysän Savings Bank Foundation), Simo Haarajärvi (nominated by the Kuortane Savings Bank Foundation), and as a specialist acts Jaakko Ossa, the Chairman of the Board of OmaSp.





