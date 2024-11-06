Canon’s New Updates for Select Cinema EOS Cameras and Pro Camcorders Deliver Enhanced Features

Melville, NY, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today a variety of firmware updates for key models in its Cinema EOS and professional camcorder line of cameras, including enabling connectivity to Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem in select cameras. Also, Version 1.2 of the Canon Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone and iPad* will be available from the App Store. All updates are a direct result of customer feedback and will be available through free downloads in December 2024.

Here are the highlights of the firmware updates for each of the Canon products:

EOS C400 Camera

Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud in-camera activation and transmission of proxy files via wireless or wired Ethernet.

1.5x anamorphic de-squeeze display assist option.

To maintain exposure, shutter and ISO/GAIN settings can be added when saving the output frame rate “pull-down” 60<->60 (30-24) fps to an assignable button.

Adds 1920 x 1080P output option for MON OUT (Monitor out) and HDMI interfaces.

Supports communications with the new RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

EOS C80 Camera

Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud in-camera activation and transmission of proxy files via wireless or wired Ethernet.

Adds 1920 x 1080P output option for SDI OUT and HDMI interfaces.

Supports communications with the new RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS C500 Mark II/ EOS C300 Mark III Cameras

Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display

Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS C70 Camera

Compatibility with the RF17-120 CINE-SERVO lens and the new RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display.

Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS R5 C Camera

Support for RF17-120 CINE-SERVO lens and compatibility with the RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display.

Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

New subject tracking trigger.

AF frame can be moved in the display by dragging or sliding to the desired location.

XF605 Camcorder

Improved lens focus ring responsiveness.

Improved headphone volume control.

Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display.

To download the firmware updates once available, or for more information regarding the firmware updates and all of Canon’s professional video products and solutions, please visit:

https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/pro/cameras/cinema-cameras

https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/xf605?color=Black&type=New

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Requires iOS version 16.2 or later.