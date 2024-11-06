Vishay Intertechnology Releases New 1 A and 2 A Gen 7 1200 V FRED Pt® Hyperfast Rectifiers in eSMP® Series SMF (DO-219AB) Package

Lowering Switching Losses, Devices Combine Low Q rr Down to 105 nC With V F of 1.10 V While Reducing Parasitic Capacitance and Recovery Time

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its Gen 7 platform of 1200 V FRED Pt® Hyperfast rectifiers with four new Automotive Grade devices in the eSMP® series SMF (DO-219AB) package. Optimized for industrial and automotive applications, the 1 A and 2 A rectifiers not only offer the best trade-off between reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) and forward voltage drop for devices in their class but also provide the lowest junction capacitance and recovery time.

The Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers released today include the VS-E7FX0112-M3 and VS-E7FX0212-M3, and AEC-Q101 qualified VS-E7FX0112HM3 and VS-E7FX0212HM3. To reduce switching losses and increase efficiency, the devices combine fast recovery times down to 45 ns with Q rr down to 105 nC typical, forward voltage drop down to 1.45 V, and junction capacitance down to 3.0 pF. The robust rectifiers offer non-repetitive peak surge current up to 21 A in a compact package measuring 4.2 mm by 1.4 mm, with a low 1.08 mm profile and minimum 2.2 mm creepage distance.

The devices will serve as clamp, snubber, and freewheeling diodes in flyback auxiliary power supplies and high frequency rectifiers for bootstrap driver functionality while providing desaturation protection for the latest fast switching IGBTs and high voltage Si / SiC MOSFETs. Typical applications for the VS-E7FX0112-M3, VS-E7FX0112HM3, VS-E7FX0212-M3, and VS-E7FX0212HM3 include industrial drives and tools, on-board chargers and motors for electric vehicles (EV), energy generation and storage systems, and Ćuk converters and industrial LED SEPIC circuitry.

The rectifiers feature a planar structure and platinum doped lifetime control that guarantee system reliability and robustness without compromising on performance, while their optimized stored charge and low recovery current minimize switching losses and reduce power dissipation. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices feature a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 1 in accordance with J-STD-020 and offer high temperature operation to +175 °C.

Device Specification Table: Part number VS-E7FX0112-M3 VS-E7FX0112HM3 VS-E7FX0212-M3 VS-E7FX0212HM3 I F(AV) 1 A 1 A 2 A 2 A V R 1200 V V F at I F 1.45 V 1.45 V 1.60 V 1.60 V trr 50 ns 50 ns 45 ns 45 ns Q rr 105 nC 105 nC 165 nC 165 nC C T 3.0 pF 3.0 pF 3.5 pF 3.5 pF I FSM 14 A 14 A 21 A 21 A Package SMF (DO-219AB) AEC-Q101 No Yes No Yes

Samples and production quantities of the new Gen 7 rectifiers are available now, with a lead time of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

