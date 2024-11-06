TLI Investigators William Stringer MD and Asghar Abbasi PhD, along with Ke Zhang MD of Allerdia Inc., receive $2 Million NIH/NHLBI Grant to Develop Novel Point-of-Care Test for Allergic Asthma Detection

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is proud to announce the receipt of a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH NHLBI). The award – Award Number R44HL167289 – will fund the development of a highly sensitive and specific point-of-care test (POCT) aimed at detecting allergic Immunoglobulin E (IgE) associated with asthma triggers.

This groundbreaking project seeks to create a rapid, accurate, and low-cost diagnostic tool that will address health disparities related to asthma, particularly in minority and underserved populations. Asthma disproportionately impacts Black, Hispanic, American Indian/Native Alaskan, and Asian communities, with these groups experiencing higher rates of asthma-related hospitalizations, deaths, and overall disease burden. IgE-mediated allergic asthma, which accounts for more than 70% of all asthma cases, is triggered by environmental allergens—conditions exacerbated by socioeconomic disadvantages, including limited access to healthcare.

The Lundquist Institute’s innovative project, leveraging Allerdia Inc.'s proprietary Reverse Lateral Flow ImmunoAssay (R-LFIA) technology, seeks to overcome the limitations of existing IgE tests, which are prone to false positives. This new point-of-care test aims to provide healthcare providers with a more reliable and accessible way to identify environmental allergen triggers in asthma patients, ultimately helping to promote healthier living and reduce the health disparities affecting minority populations.

Key Project Aims:

Aim 1: Integrate recombinant allergens into the R-LFIA platform to achieve higher sensitivity and consistent accuracy in detecting allergic IgE.

Aim 2: Validate the clinical sensitivity and specificity of the novel IgE test in a prospective clinical study to ensure it meets the diagnostic needs for rapid and accurate detection of allergic asthma.

The successful completion of these research aims will pave the way for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory approval via the De Novo pathway, setting the stage for commercializing this novel point-of-care allergy test.

Dr. William Stringer, Principal Investigator at The Lundquist Institute, commented, “We are thrilled to receive this critical funding from the NIH to develop a game-changing diagnostic tool. This point-of-care test has the potential to reduce asthma-related health disparities, improve patient outcomes, and deliver more precise care for asthma patients, especially in underserved populations.”

This project aligns with the NIH’s mission to tackle public health challenges through support for innovative, high-impact research, while also advancing The Lundquist Institute’s commitment to driving biomedical innovation that improves health outcomes for all.

For more information about this project, please contact Jennifer Strong at jennifer.strong@lundquist.org.

