Fresche Solutions Acquires Redbourn Business Systems to Expand IBM i Synon/CA 2E Services in the UK and Europe





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i modernization and transformation, acquires Redbourn Business Systems, a UK-based provider of specialized IBM i Synon/CA 2E development and consulting services. This strategic move reinforces Fresche’s commitment to customers, partners, and organizations invested in IBM mid-range solutions and expands its footprint to further support clients in the UK and Europe who require specialized Synon/CA 2E expertise.

This acquisition continues to enhance Fresche's portfolio and increase its capacity to meet the demand for Synon/CA 2E comprehensive services. Redbourn’s renowned reputation in Synon/CA 2E consulting in the UK complements Fresche’s commitment to helping IBM i customers manage, modernize, and maximize their IBM i investment.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Redbourn team to Fresche," stated Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. "The combined expertise of our teams further strengthens our commitment to provide exceptional support to the IBM i community. With Redbourn's deep knowledge in Synon/CA 2E and a shared passion for innovation, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of our clients and partners worldwide. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Fresche's mission as the leading modernization and transformation partner for IBM i organizations.”

"This partnership is the perfect fit for Redbourn, our employees, and our customers," stated Steve Cast, Managing Director at Redbourn Business Systems. "Fresche’s strong commitment to IBM i solutions and unmatched expertise in modernization give our clients additional options to grow and transform their operations. By joining Fresche, we can deliver an even higher level of support for modernization and application and cloud services. I am excited to embark on this new journey and join Fresche’s mission to lead modernization and transformation for IBM i organizations," Cast added.

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity firm behind Fresche, expressed its enthusiasm for the addition of Redbourn to the Fresche organization. "This acquisition reinforces our strategy to enhance Fresche’s global footprint and expand capabilities to serve the IBM i market better," said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG. "The transaction offers substantial momentum and synergies, strengthening our commitment to invest in IBM i modernization capabilities that enhance Fresche’s solutions to provide a competitive edge."

In addition to Redbourn’s office in the UK, Fresche’s global reach spans offices in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and India. Together, the companies remain committed to offering exceptional modernization and transformation services and application support that help organizations protect and advance their IBM i investments.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Pioneers in IT modernization, Fresche manages, modernizes, and maximizes the value of IBM i business critical systems. Our winning IP and proven solutions in Modernization, Cloud, Software and Application Services, and Strategy have earned the trust of global leaders from 2500+ companies. Transform your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

ABOUT REDBOURN BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Redbourn Business Systems specializes in bespoke development, application support, consultancy, and training for IBM Power Server (AS/400). Redbourn caters to both commercial and not-for-profit clients, providing high-quality products and services with exceptional value. With over 30 years of experience in IBM mid-range, the Redbourn team is committed to client success. Learn more at www.redbourn.co.uk/.

Media Contact:

Aneta Ranstoller

VP, Marketing

Fresche Solutions Inc.

aneta.ranstoller@freschesolutions.com

+1 800 361 6782

Steve Cast

Managing Director

Redbourn Business Systems

steve.cast@redbourn.co.uk

(01582) 794229

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6136fc3d-7b37-4322-8689-518d612a5a2d