SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that Evolv’s sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions not shared with the Company’s accounting personnel, distorting the Company’s reported revenue and other metrics that are a function of revenue.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 31, 2024.

