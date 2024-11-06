UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the third quarter of 2024

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 30 September 2024.

2024 Q3 KEY EVENTS

Total aggregated YTD Revenue and YTD EBITDA amounted to 9,924 kEUR and 6,671 kEUR, respectively, totaling to an EBITDA margin of 67.23%.

Anykščiai wind farm (49.5 MW) obtained the final energy production license in August 2024.

Seven projects of the 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o. portfolio were energized, leading to an operational capacity of 23.5 MW.

The PL SUN sp.z o.o., totaling 114.7 MW, has largely completed its first phase (66.6 MW) with the final 11 MW site to be finished in Q4 2024. Construction of the second phase (48.1 MW) began in October 2024.

Solar development in Poland:

The construction of 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o portfolio nears completion. By the end of Q3 2024, 7 projects with a total capacity of 6.5 MW were energized. As of reporting period, 23.5 MW are operational.

The PL SUN sp.z o.o. portfolio, with a total capacity of 114.7 MW, is divided into two phases. The construction works of the first phase (66.6 MW) were largely finalized in 2024 Q2 with one site (11 MW) to be completed in Q4 2024. The second phase (48.1 MW) commenced construction in October 2024. Module and inverter supply agreements as well as Balance of System and technical advisory contracts are signed.

Wind Projects in Lithuania:

The Energy Production license for the Anykščiai wind farm was obtained in August 2024; the license for the Jonava and Rokiškis wind farms is scheduled for Q1 2025.

The 112 MW wind farm developed under Zala Elektriba SIA is scheduled to reach RtB in Q4 2024. The grid connection agreement with Latvian TSO “AST” was signed in Q3 2024.

Hybrid Projects:

Design works of a hybrid project managed by UAB “KNT Holding” is underway to develop detailed equipment and technology specifications. Finalizing necessary agreements for project infrastructure.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds

Attachment