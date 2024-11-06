Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Revenue of $184.8 million, compared with $177.4 million in the same period last year

GAAP net income of $22.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $24.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same period last year

Non-GAAP net income of $28.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $31.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data

GAAP Results Q3 '24 Q3 '23 Revenue $ 184.8 $ 177.4 Net income $ 22.0 $ 24.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.42





Non-GAAP Results Q3 '24 Q3 '23 Operating income $ 31.0 $ 32.7 Net income $ 28.3 $ 31.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.53

“Veeco reported solid third quarter results above the mid-point of our guidance, led by record Semiconductor revenue,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Semiconductor business grew 26% year-over-year and 13% sequentially, highlighted by an increase in shipments to leading-edge customers across several product lines. Our portfolio of enabling technologies is gaining traction for several industry inflections, contributing to our expectations for our Semiconductor business to outperform WFE growth for the 4th consecutive year.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fourth quarter 2024:

Revenue is expected in the range of $165 million to $185 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.18 to $0.27

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.35 to $0.45

Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 184,807 $ 177,366 $ 535,170 $ 492,511 Cost of sales 105,596 100,489 305,150 286,107 Gross profit 79,211 76,877 230,020 206,404 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 32,216 28,817 93,554 83,762 Selling, general, and administrative 25,291 22,814 74,586 69,263 Amortization of intangible assets 1,687 2,123 5,403 6,358 Other operating expense (income), net (4,318 ) 860 (6,625 ) 1,264 Total operating expenses, net 54,876 54,614 166,918 160,647 Operating income 24,335 22,263 63,102 45,757 Interest income (expense), net 323 247 1,377 (1,187 ) Other income (expense), net — — — (97,091 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 24,658 22,510 64,479 (52,521 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,707 (2,064 ) 5,730 (516 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,951 $ 24,574 $ 58,749 $ (52,005 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 1.04 $ (0.98 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.97 $ (0.98 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 56,410 55,352 56,256 52,978 Diluted 62,654 59,636 62,103 52,978





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,228 $ 158,781 Restricted cash 258 339 Short-term investments 157,534 146,664 Accounts receivable, net 132,347 103,018 Contract assets 30,795 24,370 Inventories 242,123 237,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,692 35,471 Total current assets 760,977 706,278 Property, plant and equipment, net 112,677 118,459 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,695 24,377 Intangible assets, net 38,542 43,945 Goodwill 214,964 214,964 Deferred income taxes 115,777 117,901 Other assets 3,240 3,117 Total assets $ 1,272,872 $ 1,229,041 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,049 $ 42,383 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,117 57,624 Contract liabilities 80,468 118,026 Income taxes payable 1,060 — Current portion of long-term debt 26,473 — Total current liabilities 215,167 218,033 Deferred income taxes 6,383 6,552 Long-term debt 249,402 274,941 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,421 31,529 Other liabilities 20,980 25,544 Total liabilities 526,353 556,599 Total stockholders’ equity 746,519 672,442 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,272,872 $ 1,229,041

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2024)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Share-Based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 184,807 $ 184,807 Gross profit 79,211 1,565 162 80,938 Gross margin 42.9 % 43.8 % Operating expenses 54,876 (7,894 ) (1,687 ) 4,644 49,939 Operating income 24,335 9,459 1,687 (4,482 ) ^ 30,999 Net income 21,951 9,459 1,687 (4,836 ) ^ 28,261

_________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2024)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2024 Changes in contingent consideration $ (4,644 ) Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Epiluvac purchase accounting 162 Subtotal (4,482 ) Non-cash interest expense 323 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (677 ) Total Other $ (4,836 )

_________________

* The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2024)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2024 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 21,951 $ 28,261 Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes 515 466 Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,466 $ 28,727 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 56,410 56,410 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 1,606 1,606 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes 1,104 1,104 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1) 1,788 1,354 Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes 1,746 1,746 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 62,654 62,220 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.46

_________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2023)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP

Share-based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 177,366 $ 177,366 Gross profit 76,877 1,556 78,433 Gross margin 43.3 % 44.2 % Operating expenses 54,614 (5,864 ) (2,123 ) (911 ) 45,716 Operating income 22,263 7,420 2,123 911 ^ 32,717 Net income 24,574 7,420 2,123 (3,077 ) ^ 31,040

_________________

^ See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2023)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2023 Changes in contingent consideration $ 818 Acquisition related 93 Subtotal 911 Non-cash interest expense 311 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (4,299 ) Total Other $ (3,077 )

_________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2023)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2023 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 24,574 $ 31,040 Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes 513 466 Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,087 $ 31,506 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,352 55,352 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 1,391 1,391 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes 1,104 1,104 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1) 1,789 1,355 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 59,636 59,202 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.53

_________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2024 and 2023)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 GAAP Net income $ 21,951 $ 24,574 Share-based compensation 9,459 7,420 Amortization 1,687 2,123 Changes in contingent consideration (4,644 ) 818 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Epiluvac purchase accounting 162 — Acquisition related — 93 Interest (income) expense, net (323 ) (247 ) Income tax expense 2,707 (2,064 ) Non-GAAP Operating income $ 30,999 $ 32,717





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024 GAAP Share-based

Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 165 - $ 185 $ 165 - $ 185 Gross profit 70 - 79 2 — — 72 - 81 Gross margin 42% - 43% 43% - 44% Operating expenses 58 - 60 (8 ) (2 ) — 48 - 51 Operating income 12 - 19 10 2 — 23 - 30 Net income $ 10 - $ 16 10 2 (1 ) $ 21 - $ 27 Income per diluted common share $ 0.18 - $ 0.27 $ 0.35 - $ 0.45





Income per Diluted Common Share (Q4 2024)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 10 - $ 16 $ 21 - $ 27 Interest expense associated with convertible notes — 1 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 10 - $ 17 $ 21 - $ 27 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 56 56 56 56 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 2 2 1 1 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — 1 1 1 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1) 2 2 1 1 Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes 1 1 1 1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60 61 61 61 Net income per common share: Income per diluted common share $ 0.18 - $ 0.27 $ 0.35 - $ 0.45

_________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2024)

(in millions)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2024 GAAP Net income $ 10 - $ 16 Share-based compensation 10 - 10 Amortization 2 - 2 Interest income, net (1 ) - (1 ) Income tax expense 3 - 4 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 23 - $ 30

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.