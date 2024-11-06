Interparfums, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) (“Interparfums” or the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net Sales $425 $368 15% $1,091 $989 10% Gross Margin 63.9% 63.9% flat 63.6% 63.3% +30 bps Operating Income $106 $87 22% $239 $233 3% Operating Margin 25.0% 23.7% +130 bps 21.9% 23.5% (160 bps) Net Income attributable to IP $62 $53 17% $140 $142 (1%) Diluted EPS $1.93 $1.66 16% $4.34 $4.42 (2%) The average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2024 third quarter was 1.10 compared to 1.09 in the 2023 third quarter, while for the first nine months of 2024, the average dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.09, compared to 1.08 in the first nine months of 2023, leading to a positive 0.4% and 0.2% foreign exchange impact for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively.





Operational Commentary

Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums noted, “Sales in the current third quarter were the highest for any quarter in our history led by the ongoing strength of the global fragrance market, solid performance of our largest brands, and the addition of our newest brands.

“Third quarter sales in our three largest markets, North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific grew by 12%, 25% and 15%, respectively. Our sales in China are modest, but we are planning to ramp up our promotional programs next year, with the expectation to begin our measured expansion efforts into that country in 2026.

“Central and South America’s sales increased by 20% and Eastern Europe achieved comparable quarter sales growth of 23%, after a slow start earlier in the year due to supply constraints.

“During the summer months, we shipped initial orders for gift sets, resulting in successful sell-out and strong re-orders during the fall. Currently, our retail partners and distributors are replenished and well stocked in preparation for the holiday season. Historically, this program primarily catered to U.S.-based consumers; however, we are now experiencing higher demand across Europe and the Middle East. We anticipate healthy sell-out performance for the balance of the year.”

Discussing the newest brands, Mr. Madar continued, “The Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste fragrance lines, which entered our sales mix in the beginning of the year, have been welcome additions to our portfolio, contributing 10% to our topline performance in the third quarter, giving us confidence that combined sales of these two brands will exceed $100 million in 2024.

“We are looking forward to a good final quarter and record results for the year. We have already received excellent feedback from both distributors and retailers on our 2025 new product pipeline, which is especially reassuring given that the fragrance market, while still robust, has somewhat moderated. For next year, we are expecting a softer landing with more sustainable growth rates than in prior years.

“While we are always on the lookout for additional brand opportunities, our broad-based existing portfolio, along with our expertise in advertising and promotion, product development, market intelligence, and global distribution, should continue to fuel record results in the coming years.”

Financial Commentary

Michel Atwood, Chief Financial Officer of Interparfums, shared, “Consolidated gross margin was unchanged from last year’s third quarter. The gross margin changes between our two segments were primarily driven by brand and channel mix.

“SG&A expenses grew 12% in the third quarter, slightly below our sales increase of 15%, leading to a 130 basis point reduction from the prior year as a percentage of sales. On a year-to-date basis, SG&A expenses were up 16%, or 190 basis points as a percentage of sales. During the third quarter, our Advertising and Promotion (“A&P”) expenditures grew 6% compared to the prior year period and represented 15.7% of net sales. On a year-to-date basis, A&P expenditures increased by 19%, representing 16.6% of net sales. After investing significantly in the first half, a portion of the A&P activities for European based operations planned for the third quarter was shifted into the fourth quarter to further strengthen our sell-out as we prepare for 2025. Similar to 2023, significant A&P spending is planned for the final quarter to ensure a successful holiday season.

“Once again, the amortization cost of the Lacoste license is included in SG&A and amounts to $1.6 million quarterly, totaling $4.8 million for the first nine months of 2024.”

Mr. Atwood continued, “The net outcome of these effects is an operating income of $106 million, up 22% from the third quarter of 2023. Operating margins were 25.0% for the current three month period, compared to 23.7% for the corresponding period in 2023. Our net income in the third quarter takes into account a foreign exchange loss of $4 million as compared to the third quarter in the prior period.

“Our financial position remains strong with $157 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and working capital of $617 million. The third quarter saw a significant year-over-year improvement in net cash provided by operating activities where we delivered $76.1 million compared to $17.5 million in the prior year third quarter. Our efforts to convert more profit to free cash flow by reducing our inventories are beginning to bear fruit.”

Guidance

Mr. Atwood concluded, “With most of the year behind us and a clear picture of the balance of the year, we are once again affirming our 2024 guidance which calls for net sales of $1.45 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.15.”

Initial full-year 2025 guidance is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the market close.

Dividend

The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share will be paid on December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2024.

About Interparfums, Inc.:

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

INTERPARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,419 $ 88,462 Short-term investments 78,783 94,304 Accounts receivable, net 354,175 247,240 Inventories 412,758 371,859 Receivables, other 4,984 7,012 Other current assets 26,788 29,458 Income taxes receivable 533 691 Total current assets 956,440 839,026 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 166,435 169,222 Right-of-use assets, net 25,471 28,613 Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net 290,864 296,356 Deferred tax assets 19,742 14,545 Other assets 21,648 21,567 Total assets $ 1,480,600 $ 1,369,329 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans payable - banks $ 8,957 $ 4,420 Current portion of long-term debt 44,538 29,587 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,189 5,951 Accounts payable – trade 96,578 97,409 Accrued expenses 166,156 178,880 Income taxes payable 17,164 8,498 Total current liabilities 339,582 324,745 Long–term debt, less current portion 134,585 127,897 Lease liabilities, less current portion 21,304 24,517 Equity: Interparfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 32,029,580 and 32,004,660 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 101,123 98,565 Retained earnings 762,826 693,848 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,641 ) (40,188 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 9,981,665 and 9,981,665 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (52,864 ) (52,864 ) Total Interparfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity 778,476 699,393 Noncontrolling interest 206,653 192,777 Total equity 985,129 892,170 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,480,600 $ 1,369,329