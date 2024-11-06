Spectral AI Announces 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue Rose to $8.2 Million

Company Reaffirms Timeline for Regulatory Submission to U.S. FDA

Q3 2024 Overview

Research & Development Revenue Rose 138% to $8.2 Million

Last Patient Out at Burn Centers for U.S. Burn Pivotal Study; Top Line Study Results Expected in Q4 2024

U.S. FDA Submission on Track for Q2 2025

Completed Proof-of-Concept Module for Wound Measurement Technology

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024”) and provided an update on ongoing activities to commercialize its proprietary, AI-driven DeepView® System for burn indication (“DeepView AI®-Burn”).

Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, the Company’s Founder and recently appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “My confidence in the potential of DeepView AI®-Burn to change the standard of care in burn wound assessment and improve patient outcomes has never been greater. We achieved a critical clinical milestone with the announcement of last patient out at our U.S. Burn Pivotal Study and remain on schedule for our De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the second quarter of 2025 for the use of DeepView AI®-Burn in burn centers. We are prioritizing our regulatory pathways for burn, fortifying our long-standing relationships with U.S. Government agencies, developing strategic partnerships that can expand our global reach, and capitalizing on the platform nature of our proprietary technology to pursue additional pipeline applications. We are fortunate to have the support of a team of dedicated professionals, an engaged and committed management team and Board, and $150 million of non-dilutive U.S. Government funding to advance our technology towards commercialization. We look forward to our future with great confidence.”

DeepView AI ® -Burn Highlights

Final group of burn center patients in U.S. Burn Pivotal Study completed clinical visits, with top line study results expected in December 2024.

Received a new award of over $850,000 from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (“MTEC”) to support the ongoing development of DeepView SnapShot ® M, the Company’s handheld predictive burn wound healing device targeted for use in battlefield assessment. Total non-dilutive U.S. Government funding for DeepView SnapShot ® M now exceeds $7.0 million.

Completion of a proof-of-concept module for the Company's wound measurement technology that calculates the total body surface area ("TBSA") of a burn. This technology provides an accurate, and standardized measurement that the Company believes is a significant improvement over current wound size measurement technology and can improve patient treatment decisions.



Upcoming Milestones

Top line results from U.S. Burn Pivotal Study Expected Q4 2024

U.S. FDA submission for the use of DeepView AI®-Burn in burn centers in Q2 2025

Plan to Spin-Off Spectral IP Subsidiary

On November 6, 2024, the Company announced its intent to spin-off its Spectral IP, Inc. subsidiary (“Spectral IP”) to continue to seek ways to maximize shareholder value. The Company anticipates that the transaction will be in the form of a stock distribution to its shareholders of Spectral IP, which will become a new, independent publicly-traded company.

Q3 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS OVERVIEW

All comparisons are to the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”) unless otherwise stated.

Research and Development Revenue 1

Research & Development Revenue for Q3 2024 rose 138% to $8.2 million from $3.4 million, primarily reflecting an increased level of work on the Company’s Project BioShield (PBS) contract with BARDA, and awards and work performed on other U.S. Government contracts.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for Q3 2024 improved to 44.9% from 42.8%, reflecting increased development activity and higher Research and Development revenue.

General & Administrative Expense

General & administrative expenses in Q3 2024 declined to $4.6 million, or 55.7% of revenue, from $5.6 million, or 163.9% of revenue. This was driven primarily by an approximately $1.0 million reduction in non-revenue generating research and development activities associated with the Company’s strategic shift to a larger focus on advancing the BARDA PBS contract.

Operating Loss

Operating loss narrowed to $(0.9) million from $(4.2) million, reflecting higher Research and Development revenue, improved gross margin, and reduced operating costs.

Net Loss

Net loss for Q3 2024 was $(1.5) million, or $(0.08) per share, compared to a net loss of $(10.6) million, or $(0.77) per share. Net loss in Q3 2024 included $1.1 million in borrowing related costs as compared to no such costs in the prior year period. Net loss in Q3 2023 included, among other items, $7.6 million in non-recurring transaction costs associated with the September 2023 consummation of the Company’s business combination and Nasdaq listing.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 2024 was $(0.7) million compared to a loss of $(3.9) million.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $3.7 million in cash, short-term notes payable of $5.0 million, and $1.0 million of long-term debt relating to Spectral IP. Cash at September 30, 2024 included $0.9 million in Spectral IP.

2024 Guidance

The Company reiterates its revenue guidance of approximately $28.0 million for FY 2024.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Spectral AI, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,702 $ 4,790 Accounts receivable, net 2,834 2,346 Inventory 443 230 Deferred offering costs - 283 Prepaid expenses 1,506 1,452 Other current assets 1,011 801 Total current assets 9,496 9,902 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 5 12 Right-of-use assets 2,101 778 Total Assets $ 11,602 $ 10,692 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,797 $ 2,683 Accrued expenses 3,253 4,300 Deferred revenue 731 2,311 Lease liabilities, short-term 212 853 Notes payable 597 436 Notes payable - at fair value 4,377 - Warrant liabilities 1,101 1,818 Total current liabilities 13,068 12,401 Notes payable - related party 1,000 - Lease liabilities, long-term 1,870 - Total Liabilities 15,938 12,401 Stockholders’ Deficit Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 80,000,000 shares authorized; 18,513,073 and 16,294,935 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 35,998 31,065 Accumulated other comprehensive income 25 12 Accumulated deficit (40,361 ) (32,788 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (4,336 ) (1,709 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 11,602 $ 10,692

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements

Spectral AI, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development revenue $ 8,173 $ 3,440 $ 21,977 $ 12,769 Cost of revenue (4,506 ) (1,968 ) (12,051 ) (7,325 ) Gross profit 3,667 1,472 9,926 5,444 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 4,553 5,638 15,397 15,499 Total operating costs and expenses 4,553 5,638 15,397 15,499 Operating loss (886 ) (4,166 ) (5,471 ) (10,055 ) Other income (expense): Net interest (expense) income (8 ) 42 - 128 Borrowing related costs (1,059 ) - (2,034 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 350 1,069 718 1,004 Change in fair value of notes payable 94 - (7 ) -- Foreign exchange transaction loss, net (9 ) (24 ) (34 ) (11 ) Other income (expenses), including transactions costs 51 (7,604 ) (617 ) (8,342 ) Total other expense, net (581 ) (6,517 ) (1,974 ) (7,221 ) Loss before income taxes (1,467 ) (10,683 ) (7,445 ) (17,276 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (37 ) 54 (128 ) (32 ) Net loss $ (1,504 ) $ (10,629 ) $ (7,573 ) $ (17,308 ) Net loss per share of common stock Basic and Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 17,862,240 13,822,990 17,342,203 13,410,287 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 15 $ (3 ) $ 13 $ - Total comprehensive loss $ (1,489 ) $ (10,632 ) $ (7,560 ) $ (17,308 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements



Spectral AI, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,573 ) $ (17,308 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 7 7 Stock-based compensation 858 975 Amortization of right-of-use assets 448 530 Issuance of shares for transaction costs - 1,800 Commitment to issue shares for transaction costs - 2,550 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (718 ) (1,004 ) Change in fair value of notes payable 7 - Costs from issuance of common stock 372 - Issuance of shares for borrowing related costs 280 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (488 ) 982 Inventory (213 ) (220 ) Unbilled revenue - 491 Prepaid expenses 542 (469 ) Other assets (208 ) (197 ) Accounts payable 188 (554 ) Accrued expenses (1,047 ) 1,225 Deferred revenue (1,580 ) 795 Lease liabilities (542 ) (468 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,668 ) (10,865 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,667 3,351 Cash received in Business Combination - 660 Proceeds from notes payable 11,500 - Proceeds from notes payable - related party 1,000 - Payments for notes payable (6,600 ) (288 ) Stock option exercises - 316 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,567 4,039 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 13 - Net decrease in cash (1,088 ) (6,826 ) Cash, beginning of period 4,790 14,174 Cash, end of period $ 3,702 $ 7,348 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 6 Cash paid for taxes $ 20 $ 114 Noncash operating and financing activities disclosure: Recognition of Right-of-use assets and related lease liabilities upon lease amendment $ 1,771 $ 483 Issuance of common stock for net liabilities upon Business Combination $ - $ 3,034 Prepaid asset acquired, net of cancellation, for debt and accounts payable $ 596 $ 955 Issuance of common stock to settle accounts and notes payable $ 1,245 $ 150

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements

Spectral AI, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, net interest income, stock compensation, transaction costs and any non-operating financial income and expense.

The following table presents our Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Net loss $ (1,504 ) $ (10,629 ) $ (7,573 ) $ (17,308 ) Adjust: Depreciation expense 2 2 7 7 Provision for income taxes 37 (54 ) 128 32 Net interest (income) expense 8 (42 ) - (128 ) EBITDA (1,457 ) (10,723 ) (7,438 ) (17,397 ) Additional adjustments: Stock-based compensation 173 279 858 975 Borrowing related costs 1,059 - 2,034 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (350 ) (1,069 ) (718 ) (1,004 ) Change in fair value of notes payable (94 ) - 7 - Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss 9 24 34 11 Other (income) expenses, including transaction costs (51 ) 7,604 617 8,342 Adjusted EBITDA $ (711 ) $ (3,885 ) $ (4,606 ) $ (9,073 )

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP metric when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods’ Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities, as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address.

Because of their non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP measures (unlike GAAP measures) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. We caution investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions. Supplemental non-GAAP measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how Spectral AI’s management assesses underlying performance.

_____________________

1Research and Development Revenue consisted primarily of funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.