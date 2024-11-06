National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

FISCAL 2024 FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP net loss of $167.6 million, or $1.84 per share, which includes $237.8 million in non-cash impairment charges.

Adjusted operating results of $70.5 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $72.2 million, or $0.78 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

Supply Corporation filed a certificate application with FERC for its Tioga Pathway Project, a modernization and expansion project that is expected to provide 190,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity and $15 million in annual expansion revenues.

In the Utility segment, a Joint Proposal was filed with the New York State utility commission for a three-year settlement of its rate proceeding, which, subject to approval, incorporates an $86 million annual revenue requirement increase over three years, with the first-year impact of $57 million in fiscal 2025 and the remainder in fiscal 2026 and 2027.

In the E&P segment, hedging-related gains of $61 million drove a $0.07 per Mcfe increase in natural gas price realizations, despite NYMEX decreasing by $0.40 per MMBtu compared to the prior year.

FISCAL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

The Company continued its long history of returning cash to shareholders by announcing its 54 th consecutive dividend increase, to an annual rate of $2.06 per share, and through the fiscal year, repurchased $65 million of common stock as part of its $200 million share repurchase program that was authorized in March.

consecutive dividend increase, to an annual rate of $2.06 per share, and through the fiscal year, repurchased $65 million of common stock as part of its $200 million share repurchase program that was authorized in March. E&P segment capital efficiency continued to improve, with non-acquisition capital expenditures decreasing by $58 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year (see page 20), while production increased by approximately 5% to 392.0 Bcf.

Gathering segment throughput and revenues increased 6% from the prior year, driven by growth in affiliated and third-party throughput.

Pipeline & Storage segment revenues increased $33.2 million, or 9%, from the prior year, primarily due to the settlement of the Supply Corporation rate case, which led to increased rates effective February 2024.

Utility segment net income increased $8.7 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year, largely attributable to the continued impact of a rate settlement in its Pennsylvania service territory, effective August 2023.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and CEO, stated: “National Fuel had a good quarter driven largely by the constructive outcomes in our recent ratemaking activity at our Utility and Pipeline and Storage segments. Commodity prices were challenging for our Upstream business, but the significant gains from our hedge portfolio more than offset the impact of the substantial decline in natural gas prices.

“During the quarter, we achieved key milestones that position the Company to deliver long-term earnings and free cash flow growth. At Distribution Corporation, we reached a multi-year settlement of our New York rate case, which we expect will be approved in the coming months. Further, Supply Corporation filed a certificate application for our 190,000 Dth per day Tioga Pathway Project, which we expect will be in-service in late 2026. Lastly, our Seneca and NFG Midstream teams continue to see success with our transition to the Eastern Development Area, with continued operational enhancements and strong well performance driving further improvements to our capital efficiency.

“Taken together, the progress made during the quarter further improves the long-term outlook for National Fuel and positions us well to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (167,621 ) $ 73,677 $ 77,513 $ 476,866 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets (E&P/ Pipeline & Storage) 318,433 — 519,129 — Tax impact of impairment of assets (80,585 ) — (136,271 ) — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) 1,700 (2,803 ) 6,548 899 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (461 ) 775 (1,791 ) (240 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (1,232 ) 719 (3,034 ) (913 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 258 (151 ) 637 192 Adjusted Operating Results $ 70,492 $ 72,217 $ 462,731 $ 476,804 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 5.17 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax (E&P / Pipeline & Storage) 2.61 — 4.15 — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.05 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Rounding — (0.01 ) — — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.77 $ 0.78 $ 5.01 $ 5.17



FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is updating its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted operating results, which are now expected to be within a range of $5.50 to $6.00 per share. This updated range reflects the impact of anticipated lower natural gas prices, partially offset by a projected decrease in Seneca’s per unit operating expenses. Adjusted operating results exclude any future potential items impacting comparability, including a non-cash ceiling test impairment anticipated in the Exploration and Production segment in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company is now assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.80 per MMBtu for fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.45 from preliminary guidance that was initiated last quarter. This updated natural gas price projection approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time, however, given the recent volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:

NYMEX

($/MMBtu) Sensitivities $2.50 $5.15 - $5.65 $3.00 $5.70 - $6.20 $3.25 $6.00 - $6.50



Seneca’s production guidance for fiscal 2025 remains unchanged, with a range of 400 to 420 Bcfe, and does not incorporate any potential price-related curtailments. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for 89% of its projected fiscal 2025 natural gas production, significantly limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Further, 63% of expected production is either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or was entered into at a fixed price.

Additionally, Seneca’s depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) guidance range was revised downward to reflect the impact of the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 ceiling test impairment and the associated impact on the full cost pool, while all other unit costs are expected to be in line with previous expectations.

The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged and are detailed in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (166,475 ) $ 36,772 $ (203,247 ) Impairment of assets, net of tax 204,089 — 204,089 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 1,239 (2,028 ) 3,267 Adjusted Operating Results $ 38,853 $ 34,744 $ 4,109 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,258 $ 132,641 $ (3,383 )



Seneca’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $203.2 million versus the prior year. This was primarily driven by non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges of $272.4 million ($204.1 million after-tax), the vast majority of which is related to a “ceiling test” impairment which required Seneca to write-down the book value of its reserves under the full cost method of accounting. Excluding impairments, as well as the net impact of unrealized losses related to reductions in the fair value of contingent consideration received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of Seneca’s California assets (see table above), Seneca's adjusted operating results increased $4.1 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and a lower effective income tax rate, partially offset by lower natural gas production and higher operating expenses.

Each quarter, Seneca is required to perform a ceiling test comparing the present value of future net revenues from its reserves, after the effect of income taxes, with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date. The future net reserves (“the ceiling”) are based on an unweighted arithmetic average of first day of the month pricing for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period, adjusted for the impact of Seneca’s future natural gas hedges, discounted at the required rate of 10%. If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling. For purposes of the ceiling test, the 12-month average of first day of the month pricing for NYMEX natural gas for the period ended September 30, 2024 was $2.21 per MMBtu. It is expected that Seneca will record an additional non-cash impairment in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and could record additional impairments beyond that depending on the commodity price environment.

During the fourth quarter, Seneca produced 91.9 Bcf of natural gas, a decrease of 1.8 Bcf, or 2%, from the prior year. During the quarter, Seneca voluntarily curtailed 1.5 Bcf of production due to low in-basin pricing. Absent those curtailments, production would have been largely unchanged compared to the prior year.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.40 per Mcf, an increase of $0.07 per Mcf, or 3%, from the prior year. Seneca’s hedging portfolio provided an uplift of $0.67 per Mcf during the quarter, which more than offset a 13% decrease in pre-hedge natural gas price realizations versus the prior year.

On a per unit basis, fourth quarter lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”) was $0.74 per Mcf, an increase of $0.05 per Mcf from the prior year. On an absolute basis, LOE increased $3.2 million ($0.03 per Mcf) largely as a result of the timing of certain repairs and maintenance costs, as well as some one-time road repair costs related to Tropical Storm Debby, and higher intercompany gathering costs. LOE included $51.3 million ($0.56 per Mcf) for gathering and compression services from the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense was $0.20 per Mcf, an increase of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. On an absolute basis, Seneca’s G&A expense increased $0.8 million primarily due to increases in personnel costs.

DD&A expense was $0.69 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. Absolute DD&A expense decreased $2.6 million ($0.03 per Mcf) due to the ceiling test impairment incurred during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.

The reduction in Seneca’s income tax expense was primarily driven by a decrease in pre-tax income and lower state income tax expense. The lower state income taxes were a result of a decrease in Pennsylvania’s state income tax rate from 9.99% in the prior year to 8.99% in the current year, as well as the change in the mix of revenues between state jurisdictions.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved reserves at September 30, 2024 were 4,753 Bcfe, an increase of 217 Bcfe, or 5%, from September 30, 2023. This increase was a result of Seneca replacing 155% of its fiscal 2024 production. Proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2024 were 3,486 Bcfe, representing 73% of total proved reserves. In fiscal 2024, Seneca added 602 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries and 7 Bcfe of net positive revisions due primarily to improvements in well performance and changes in development plans, partially offset by price-related revisions.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (5,812 ) $ 23,354 $ (29,166 ) Impairment of assets, net of tax 33,759 — 33,759 Adjusted Operating Results $ 27,947 $ 23,354 $ 4,593 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,527 $ 56,236 $ 6,291



The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $29.2 million versus the prior year. This was primarily driven by a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $46.1 million ($33.8 million after-tax) to write-down the carrying value of certain assets associated with Supply Corporation and Empire's Northern Access project. Excluding this impairment, the Pipeline and Storage segment’s adjusted operating results increased $4.6 million primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) and interest expenses.

The impairment of the Northern Access project was a result of a detailed review of the project following the favorable resolution of pending litigation in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit earlier in the fiscal year. In connection with this review, Supply Corporation and Empire evaluated updated project costs, as well as the status of necessary state and federal authorizations, many of which expired during the extensive, multi-year litigation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and other project opponents. Taking into consideration general inflationary pressures on project costs and the pipeline transportation rate increases necessary to support the project, along with the ongoing challenges facing natural gas pipeline development in the State of New York, Supply Corporation, Empire, and Seneca agreed to terminate the precedent agreements on October 16, 2024. As a result, the Company is unlikely to pursue construction of the project and has taken an impairment charge at September 30, 2024.

The increase in operating revenues of $10.5 million, or 11%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate case settlement.

O&M expense increased $4.0 million primarily due to higher pipeline integrity and personnel costs. Interest expense increased $0.9 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 24,403 $ 26,517 $ (2,114 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,988 $ 46,874 $ (2,886 )



The Gathering segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.1 million versus the prior year due to higher O&M and DD&A expense. O&M expense increased $2.1 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher material costs, higher outside services expenses (such as contractor fees for compressor repairs, maintenance and overhauls), as well as higher personnel costs. DD&A expense increased $0.9 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (16,759 ) $ (7,179 ) $ (9,580 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (228 ) $ 6,693 $ (6,921 )



The Utility segment’s fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $9.6 million higher than the net loss in the prior year's fourth quarter due to lower customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), an increase in O&M and interest expenses and a higher effective income tax rate.

The $2.5 million decline in customer margin for the quarter was primarily due to adjustments related to annual reconciliations of certain regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms, the largest of which was negatively impacted by lower natural gas prices compared to last year. This was partially offset by the benefit from higher revenues from Distribution Corporation’s system modernization tracking mechanisms in its New York service territory and the ongoing impact of the base rate increase in its Pennsylvania service territory that went into effect in August 2023.

O&M expense increased by $3.8 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, expenses related to the current New York rate case proceeding, as well as costs related to the timing of leak patrols and higher technology-related costs.

Interest expense increased $1.3 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. The increase in the Utility segment’s effective income tax rate was primarily driven by the recognition of tax deductions in the prior-year fourth quarter related to the adoption of updated IRS guidance on repairs and maintenance expenditures published in 2023.

New York Rate Case Update

The Company filed a Joint Proposal with the New York Public Service Commission (“NYPSC”) on September 9, 2024, that, if approved, would establish a three-year rate plan commencing October 1, 2024. The Joint Proposal would allow the Company to raise its base delivery rates to recover its increasing costs of providing safe and reliable utility service, including the required rate of return on utility rate base, higher operating costs, and an increase in depreciation expense. The Joint Proposal allows for an $86 million increase in annual revenue requirement over three years, with the first-year impact of $57 million in fiscal 2025 and the remainder in fiscal 2026 and 2027. The Joint Proposal is not deemed final as it remains subject to Commission approval. The Joint Proposal includes standard make-whole language allowing the recovery of authorized revenues between October 1, 2024, and the start of new rates.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.0 million in the current-year fourth quarter, which was $2.8 million lower than the combined net loss of $5.8 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. The reduction in net loss was primarily driven by lower O&M expense as a result of a decrease in professional services expense. In addition, the mark-to-market of investment securities swung from a modest unrealized loss in fiscal 2023 to a modest unrealized gain in the current year.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, November 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 646147.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company expects to record an additional ceiling test impairment charge, certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments and charges are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Previous FY 2025 Guidance Updated FY 2025 Guidance Adjusted Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $5.75 to $6.25 $5.50 to $6.00 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 24.5 - 25% ~ 24.5 - 25% Capital Expenditures(Millions) Exploration and Production $495 - $525 $495 - $525 Pipeline and Storage $130 - $150 $130 - $150 Gathering $95 - $110 $95 - $110 Utility $165 - $185 $165 - $185 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $885 - $970 $885 - $970 Exploration and Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $3.25 /MMBtu $2.80 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price $2.30 /MMBtu $2.00 /MMBtu Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf) $2.62 - $2.66 $2.47 - $2.51 Production (Bcf) 400 to 420 400 to 420 E&P Operating Costs($/Mcf) LOE $0.68 - $0.70 $0.68 - $0.70 G&A $0.18 - $0.19 $0.18 - $0.19 DD&A $0.70 - $0.74 $0.65 - $0.69 Other Business Segment Guidance(Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $245 - $255 $245 - $255 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $415 - $435 $415 - $435

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $ 36,772 $ 23,354 $ 26,517 $ (7,179 ) $ (5,787 ) $ 73,677 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2,803 ) (2,803 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 775 775 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 719 719 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (151 ) (151 ) Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted operating results 34,744 23,354 26,517 (7,179 ) (5,219 ) 72,217 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (3,331 ) (3,331 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 4,433 4,433 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 8,298 (389 ) 7,909 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (678 ) (678 ) Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 442 442 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 1,714 1,714 Regulatory revenue adjustments (3,180 ) (3,180 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (2,527 ) (2,527 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,005 ) (3,192 ) (1,697 ) (3,023 ) 1,991 (6,926 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 2,086 (716 ) (441 ) 929 Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense (738 ) (1,160 ) (1,898 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 4,439 390 862 (3,089 ) (556 ) 2,046 All other / rounding 14 (165 ) (174 ) (165 ) (168 ) (658 ) Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted operating results 38,853 27,947 24,403 (16,759 ) (3,952 ) 70,492 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets (272,358 ) (46,075 ) (318,433 ) Tax impact of impairment of assets 68,269 12,316 80,585 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (1,700 ) (1,700 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 461 461 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,232 1,232 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (258 ) (258 ) Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP earnings $ (166,475 ) $ (5,812 ) $ 24,403 $ (16,759 ) $ (2,978 ) $ (167,621 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.80 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share 0.38 0.25 0.29 (0.08 ) (0.06 ) 0.78 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.05 0.05 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.09 — 0.09 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania — — System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.02 (0.07 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.02 (0.01 ) — 0.01 Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.05 — 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.02 All other / rounding — — — (0.01 ) 0.01 — Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share 0.42 0.30 0.27 (0.18 ) (0.04 ) 0.77 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax (2.24 ) (0.37 ) (2.61 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) — Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.82 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.84 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2023 GAAP earnings $ 232,275 $ 100,501 $ 99,724 $ 48,395 $ (4,029 ) $ 476,866 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 899 899 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (240 ) (240 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (913 ) (913 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 192 192 Fiscal 2023 adjusted operating results 232,934 100,501 99,724 48,395 (4,750 ) 476,804 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 39,805 39,805 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (34,033 ) (34,033 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (3,729 ) (3,729 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 26,230 10,987 37,217 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (1,388 ) (1,388 ) Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 18,104 18,104 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 7,924 7,924 Regulatory revenue adjustments (5,299 ) (5,299 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (2,094 ) (2,094 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (13,724 ) (13,724 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (8,908 ) (7,648 ) (1,247 ) (10,747 ) 412 (28,138 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 3,218 (653 ) 2,565 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (29,074 ) (2,925 ) (2,443 ) (3,011 ) (37,453 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 1,565 1,714 (2,027 ) 1,252 (Higher) lower interest expense (4,331 ) (3,104 ) 619 (935 ) 1,827 (5,924 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 7,331 (456 ) (141 ) 4,446 (491 ) 10,689 All other / rounding 413 (81 ) (586 ) (20 ) 427 153 Fiscal 2024 adjusted operating results 189,902 113,429 106,913 57,089 (4,602 ) 462,731 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets (473,054 ) (46,075 ) (519,129 ) Tax impact of impairment of assets 123,955 12,316 136,271 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (6,548 ) (6,548 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 1,791 1,791 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 3,034 3,034 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (637 ) (637 ) Fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings $ (163,954 ) $ 79,670 $ 106,913 $ 57,089 $ (2,205 ) $ 77,513 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 2.52 $ 1.09 $ 1.08 $ 0.52 $ (0.04 ) $ 5.17 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — Fiscal 2023 adjusted operating results per share 2.52 1.09 1.08 0.52 (0.04 ) 5.17 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.43 0.43 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.28 0.12 0.40 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 0.20 0.20 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 0.09 0.09 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) — (0.31 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.02 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.31 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.40 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 0.02 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.02 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.05 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.06 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.08 — — 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.12 All other / rounding 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Fiscal 2024 adjusted operating results per share 2.06 1.23 1.16 0.62 (0.06 ) 5.01 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax (3.78 ) (0.37 ) (4.15 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.03 0.03 Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — Fiscal 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.78 ) $ 0.86 $ 1.16 $ 0.62 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.84 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenues: Utility Revenues $ 79,830 $ 78,865 $ 696,807 $ 941,779 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 221,540 220,348 961,078 958,455 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 70,698 69,735 286,925 273,537 372,068 368,948 1,944,810 2,173,771 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (17,382 ) (12,865 ) 150,062 437,595 Operation and Maintenance: Utility 51,988 48,354 218,393 205,239 Exploration and Production and Other 38,540 37,955 141,308 124,270 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 45,996 39,901 160,317 149,247 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 22,216 20,701 88,851 92,700 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 108,847 109,599 457,026 409,573 Impairment of Assets 318,433 — 519,129 — 568,638 243,645 1,735,086 1,418,624 Operating Income (Loss) (196,570 ) 125,303 209,724 755,147 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 3,237 5,384 16,226 18,138 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,008 ) (28,449 ) (122,799 ) (111,948 ) Other Interest Expense (1,646 ) (4,453 ) (15,896 ) (19,938 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (227,987 ) 97,785 87,255 641,399 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (60,366 ) 24,108 9,742 164,533 Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $ (167,621 ) $ 73,677 $ 77,513 $ 476,866 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 5.20 Diluted $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 5.17 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 91,270,386 91,818,933 91,791,167 91,748,890 Used in Diluted Calculation 91,270,386 92,378,675 92,344,511 92,285,918

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2024 2023 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 14,524,798 $ 13,635,303 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 7,185,593 6,335,441 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,339,205 7,299,862 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 38,222 55,447 Receivables - Net 127,222 160,601 Unbilled Revenue 15,521 16,622 Gas Stored Underground 35,055 32,509 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 47,670 48,989 Other Current Assets 92,229 100,260 Total Current Assets 355,919 414,428 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 80,084 69,045 Unamortized Debt Expense 5,604 7,240 Other Regulatory Assets 108,022 72,138 Deferred Charges 69,662 82,416 Other Investments 81,705 73,976 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 180,230 200,301 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 87,905 50,487 Other 5,958 4,891 Total Other Assets 624,646 565,970 Total Assets $ 8,319,770 $ 8,280,260 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 91,005,993 Shares and 91,819,405 Shares, Respectively $ 91,006 $ 91,819 Paid in Capital 1,045,487 1,040,761 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,727,326 1,885,856 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (15,476 ) (55,060 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,848,343 2,963,376 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,188,243 2,384,485 Total Capitalization 5,036,586 5,347,861 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 90,700 287,500 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 500,000 — Accounts Payable 165,068 152,193 Amounts Payable to Customers 42,720 59,019 Dividends Payable 46,872 45,451 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 27,247 20,399 Customer Advances 19,373 21,003 Customer Security Deposits 36,265 28,764 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 162,903 160,974 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 4,744 31,009 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 1,095,892 806,312 Other Liabilities: Deferred Income Taxes 1,111,165 1,124,170 Taxes Refundable to Customers 305,645 268,562 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 292,477 277,694 Other Regulatory Liabilities 151,452 165,441 Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 3,511 2,915 Asset Retirement Obligations 203,006 165,492 Other Liabilities 120,036 121,813 Total Other Liabilities 2,187,292 2,126,087 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 8,319,770 $ 8,280,260

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 77,513 $ 476,866 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Assets 519,129 — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 457,026 409,573 Deferred Income Taxes (2,610 ) 151,403 Stock-Based Compensation 22,080 20,630 Other 24,411 19,647 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue 34,369 213,579 Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 1,738 (8,406 ) Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 99,342 Other Current Assets 8,144 (41,077 ) Accounts Payable 5,616 (37,095 ) Amounts Payable to Customers (16,299 ) 58,600 Customer Advances (1,630 ) (5,105 ) Customer Security Deposits 7,501 4,481 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 2,637 (67,664 ) Other Assets (48,183 ) (26,564 ) Other Liabilities (25,481 ) (31,135 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,065,961 $ 1,237,075 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (931,236 ) $ (1,009,868 ) Acquisition of Upstream Assets — (124,758 ) Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust — 10,000 Other (2,669 ) 12,279 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (933,905 ) $ (1,112,347 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank $ — $ 250,000 Repayment of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank — (250,000 ) Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper (196,800 ) 227,500 Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan (64,086 ) — Reduction of Long-Term Debt — (549,000 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 299,359 297,306 Dividends Paid on Common Stock (183,798 ) (176,096 ) Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (3,956 ) (6,709 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (149,281 ) $ (206,999 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (17,225 ) (82,271 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 55,447 137,718 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30 $ 38,222 $ 55,447

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 221,540 $ 220,348 $ 1,192 $ 961,078 $ 958,455 $ 2,623 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 17,977 17,163 814 71,148 66,074 5,074 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 67,611 64,412 3,199 270,927 253,555 17,372 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,815 2,357 458 15,529 9,327 6,202 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,879 3,775 104 13,643 17,717 (4,074 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 63,754 66,394 (2,640 ) 277,945 241,142 36,803 Impairment of Assets 272,358 — 272,358 473,054 — 473,054 428,394 154,101 274,293 1,122,246 587,815 534,431 Operating Income (Loss) (206,854 ) 66,247 (273,101 ) (161,168 ) 370,640 (531,808 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 100 347 (247 ) 402 1,389 (987 ) Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (988 ) 3,457 (4,445 ) (1,819 ) 2,359 (4,178 ) Interest Expense (14,753 ) (15,268 ) 515 (59,799 ) (54,317 ) (5,482 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (222,495 ) 54,783 (277,278 ) (222,384 ) 320,071 (542,455 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (56,020 ) 18,011 (74,031 ) (58,430 ) 87,796 (146,226 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (166,475 ) $ 36,772 $ (203,247 ) $ (163,954 ) $ 232,275 $ (396,229 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (1.82 ) $ 0.40 $ (2.22 ) $ (1.78 ) $ 2.52 $ (4.30 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 67,318 $ 64,846 $ 2,472 $ 271,388 $ 259,646 $ 11,742 Intersegment Revenues 37,224 29,192 8,032 141,005 119,545 21,460 Total Operating Revenues 104,542 94,038 10,504 412,393 379,191 33,202 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (3 ) 326 (329 ) 1,537 1,436 101 Operation and Maintenance 33,194 29,154 4,040 116,335 106,654 9,681 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,824 8,322 502 34,601 33,774 827 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,373 17,953 420 74,530 70,827 3,703 Impairment of Assets 46,075 — 46,075 46,075 — 46,075 106,463 55,755 50,708 273,078 212,691 60,387 Operating Income (Loss) (1,921 ) 38,283 (40,204 ) 139,315 166,500 (27,185 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 1,257 1,330 (73 ) 5,030 5,319 (289 ) Interest and Other Income 2,458 2,017 441 8,798 6,670 2,128 Interest Expense (11,730 ) (10,796 ) (934 ) (47,428 ) (43,499 ) (3,929 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (9,936 ) 30,834 (40,770 ) 105,715 134,990 (29,275 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (4,124 ) 7,480 (11,604 ) 26,045 34,489 (8,444 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (5,812 ) $ 23,354 $ (29,166 ) $ 79,670 $ 100,501 $ (20,831 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.86 $ 1.09 $ (0.23 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 3,380 $ 4,889 $ (1,509 ) $ 15,537 $ 13,891 $ 1,646 Intersegment Revenues 54,145 53,129 1,016 228,688 216,426 12,262 Total Operating Revenues 57,525 58,018 (493 ) 244,225 230,317 13,908 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 13,271 11,123 2,148 45,954 44,375 1,579 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 266 21 245 489 60 429 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10,017 9,111 906 38,817 35,725 3,092 23,554 20,255 3,299 85,260 80,160 5,100 Operating Income 33,971 37,763 (3,792 ) 158,965 150,157 8,808 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 9 37 (28 ) 38 150 (112 ) Interest and Other Income 76 75 1 333 534 (201 ) Interest Expense (3,381 ) (3,433 ) 52 (14,206 ) (14,989 ) 783 Income Before Income Taxes 30,675 34,442 (3,767 ) 145,130 135,852 9,278 Income Tax Expense 6,272 7,925 (1,653 ) 38,217 36,128 2,089 Net Income $ 24,403 $ 26,517 $ (2,114 ) $ 106,913 $ 99,724 $ 7,189 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.16 $ 1.08 $ 0.08

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 79,830 $ 78,865 $ 965 $ 696,807 $ 941,779 $ (244,972 ) Intersegment Revenues 77 81 (4 ) 555 581 (26 ) Total Operating Revenues 79,907 78,946 961 697,362 942,360 (244,998 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 18,232 14,743 3,489 283,215 548,195 (264,980 ) Operation and Maintenance 52,882 49,056 3,826 222,142 208,539 13,603 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,021 8,454 567 39,492 40,624 (1,132 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 16,583 16,026 557 65,261 61,450 3,811 96,718 88,279 8,439 610,110 858,808 (248,698 ) Operating Income (Loss) (16,811 ) (9,333 ) (7,478 ) 87,252 83,552 3,700 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 251 9 242 2,040 4 2,036 Interest and Other Income 1,740 1,437 303 6,475 6,339 136 Interest Expense (9,325 ) (8,041 ) (1,284 ) (34,727 ) (34,233 ) (494 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (24,145 ) (15,928 ) (8,217 ) 61,040 55,662 5,378 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (7,386 ) (8,749 ) 1,363 3,951 7,267 (3,316 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (16,759 ) $ (7,179 ) $ (9,580 ) $ 57,089 $ 48,395 $ 8,694 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.10

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, ALL OTHER 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 17 — 17 17 21 (4 ) 17 — 17 17 21 (4 ) Operating Loss (17 ) — (17 ) (17 ) (21 ) 4 Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (227 ) (66 ) (161 ) (412 ) (517 ) 105 Interest Expense (112 ) (68 ) (44 ) (374 ) (157 ) (217 ) Loss before Income Taxes (356 ) (134 ) (222 ) (803 ) (695 ) (108 ) Income Tax Benefit (81 ) (33 ) (48 ) (186 ) (164 ) (22 ) Net Loss $ (275 ) $ (101 ) $ (174 ) $ (617 ) $ (531 ) $ (86 ) Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — $ — $ — Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, CORPORATE 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Intersegment Revenues 1,216 932 284 5,073 4,388 685 Total Operating Revenues 1,216 932 284 5,073 4,388 685 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,808 8,345 (2,537 ) 18,597 19,115 (518 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 226 129 97 626 525 101 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 120 115 5 473 429 44 6,154 8,589 (2,435 ) 19,696 20,069 (373 ) Operating Loss (4,938 ) (7,657 ) 2,719 (14,623 ) (15,681 ) 1,058 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (386 ) (354 ) (32 ) (1,548 ) (1,417 ) (131 ) Interest and Other Income 40,938 36,337 4,601 161,225 147,935 13,290 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,008 ) (28,449 ) (4,559 ) (122,799 ) (111,948 ) (10,851 ) Other Interest Expense (4,336 ) (6,089 ) 1,753 (23,698 ) (23,370 ) (328 ) Loss before Income Taxes (1,730 ) (6,212 ) 4,482 (1,443 ) (4,481 ) 3,038 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 973 (526 ) 1,499 145 (983 ) 1,128 Net Loss $ (2,703 ) $ (5,686 ) $ 2,983 $ (1,588 ) $ (3,498 ) $ 1,910 Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (92,662 ) $ (83,334 ) $ (9,328 ) $ (375,321 ) $ (340,940 ) $ (34,381 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (35,611 ) (27,934 ) (7,677 ) (134,690 ) (112,036 ) (22,654 ) Operation and Maintenance (57,051 ) (55,400 ) (1,651 ) (240,631 ) (228,904 ) (11,727 ) (92,662 ) (83,334 ) (9,328 ) (375,321 ) (340,940 ) (34,381 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (41,991 ) (39,242 ) (2,749 ) (164,336 ) (150,627 ) (13,709 ) Interest Expense 41,991 39,242 2,749 164,336 150,627 13,709 Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production(1) $ 136,529 (2) $ 144,938 (3) $ (8,409 ) $ 536,349 (2)(3) $ 737,725 (3)(4) $ (201,376 ) Pipeline and Storage 42,039 (2) 75,109 (3) (33,070 ) 110,830 (2)(3) 141,877 (3)(4) (31,047 ) Gathering 40,163 (2) 47,917 (3) (7,754 ) 109,251 (2)(3) 103,295 (3)(4) 5,956 Utility 67,108 (2) 51,246 (3) 15,862 184,615 (2)(3) 139,922 (3)(4) 44,693 Total Reportable Segments 285,839 319,210 (33,371 ) 941,045 1,122,819 (181,774 ) All Other — — — — — — Corporate 717 305 412 970 754 216 Total Capital Expenditures $ 286,556 $ 319,515 $ (32,959 ) $ 942,015 $ 1,123,573 $ (181,558 )

(1) The year ended September 30, 2024 includes $6.2 million related to the acquisition of assets from UGI. The year ended September 30, 2023 includes $124.8 million related to the acquisition of upstream assets acquired from SWN, as well as $25.0 million related to the acquisition of assets from EXCO and UGI. The acquisition cost for the assets acquired from SWN is reported as a component of Acquisition of Upstream Assets on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Non-acquisition capital expenditures were $530.1 million in fiscal 2024 and $587.9 million in fiscal 2023, a decrease of $57.8 million.

(2) Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $63.3 million, $14.4 million, $21.7 million, and $20.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(3) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024.

(4) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2023, exclude capital expenditures of $83.0 million, $15.2 million, $10.7 million and $11.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2022 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2023. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2022, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended September 30, Normal 2024 2023 Normal(1) Last Year(1) Buffalo, NY 162 34 61 (79.0 ) (44.3 ) Erie, PA(2) 78 23 59 (70.5 ) (61.0 ) Twelve Months Ended September 30, Buffalo, NY 6,653 5,162 5,717 (22.4 ) (9.7 ) Erie, PA(2) 5,805 4,782 5,493 (17.6 ) (12.9 )

(1) Percents compare actual 2024 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2024 degree days to actual 2023 degree days.

(2) Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in Pennsylvania in August 2023.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 91,902 93,709 (1,807 ) 392,047 372,271 19,776 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Weighted Average $ 1.73 $ 1.99 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.88 $ 2.78 $ (0.90 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 2.40 2.33 0.07 2.44 2.55 (0.11 ) Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General and Administrative Expense per Mcf(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ — Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcf(1)(2) $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.05 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.01 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf(1) $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.65 $ 0.06

(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.55 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 per Mcf for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 127,030,000 MMBTU $ 3.46 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 57,085,000 MMBTU $ 3.44 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.54 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 80,398,595 MMBTU $ 2.48 / MMBTU Total 264,513,595 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 52,065,000 MMBTU $ 3.84 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 59,275,000 MMBTU $ 3.45 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.58 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 76,656,505 MMBTU $ 2.44 / MMBTU Total 187,996,505 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 36,810,000 MMBTU $ 3.92 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 14,120,000 MMBTU $ 3.31 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.19 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 59,128,595 MMBTU $ 2.50 / MMBTU Total 110,058,595 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2028 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 9,630,000 MMBTU $ 3.67 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 1,880,000 MMBTU $ 3.26 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.00 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 22,011,060 MMBTU $ 2.68 / MMBTU Total 33,521,060 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2029 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,500,000 MMBTU $ 3.53 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 7,050,570 MMBTU $ 2.88 / MMBTU Total 8,550,570 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2030 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 266,194 MMBTU $ 2.92 / MMBTU

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Reserve Quantity Information (Unaudited) U.S. Appalachian Region Gas Oil Total (MMcf) (Mbbl) (MMcfe) Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2023 4,535,084 216 4,536,380 Extensions and Discoveries 601,679 — 601,679 Revisions of Previous Estimates 7,046 8 7,092 Production (392,047 ) (31 ) (392,230 ) September 30, 2024 4,751,762 193 4,752,921 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2023 3,550,034 216 3,551,330 September 30, 2024 3,484,852 193 3,486,010

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 16,412 17,589 (1,177 ) 108,845 126,500 (17,655 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 150,126 161,750 (11,624 ) 648,562 689,984 (41,422 ) Interruptible Transportation 283 168 115 1,791 2,192 (401 ) 166,821 179,507 (12,686 ) 759,198 818,676 (59,478 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Gathered Volume 112,856 117,260 (4,404 ) 480,688 453,338 27,350 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 3,590 3,765 (175 ) 56,758 61,401 (4,643 ) Commercial Sales 588 530 58 8,989 9,342 (353 ) Industrial Sales 54 42 12 444 548 (104 ) 4,232 4,337 (105 ) 66,191 71,291 (5,100 ) Transportation 9,313 9,419 (106 ) 62,297 62,986 (689 ) 13,545 13,756 (211 ) 128,488 134,277 (5,789 )



In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted operating results, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted operating results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (167,621 ) $ 73,677 $ 77,513 $ 476,866 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets (E&P / Pipeline & Storage) 318,433 — 519,129 — Tax impact of impairment of assets (80,585 ) — (136,271 ) — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) 1,700 (2,803 ) 6,548 899 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (461 ) 775 (1,791 ) (240 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (1,232 ) 719 (3,034 ) (913 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 258 (151 ) 637 192 Adjusted Operating Results $ 70,492 $ 72,217 $ 462,731 $ 476,804 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 5.17 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax (E&P / Pipeline & Storage) 2.61 — 4.15 — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.05 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Rounding — (0.01 ) — — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.77 $ 0.78 $ 5.01 $ 5.17



Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: