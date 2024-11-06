AirLife Utah Crew Members Honored as Utah Business 2024 Healthcare Heroes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirLife Utah, part of Air Methods, proudly announces that Pilot Jen Prince and Flight Nurse James Vanotti have been named among the 2024 Utah Business Healthcare Heroes. This esteemed recognition highlights their exceptional commitment to patient care, their lifesaving expertise, and their dedication to strengthening healthcare throughout Utah.

“Jen and James exemplify dedication, skill, and compassion, making a profound impact in emergency air medical services across Utah,” said Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams. “Every day, they deliver an extraordinary standard of care in emergency air medical services across Utah. They are true heroes, profoundly impacting the lives of those they serve."

James Vanotti, a flight nurse and base outreach coordinator, has devoted over a decade to healthcare in Northern Utah, including eight years in emergency and critical care settings and the past three years with AirLife Utah. His commitment to patient safety and community outreach has been instrumental in enhancing access to high-quality medical care in rural areas.

“We are incredibly proud of Jen and James and grateful for their commitment to our mission,” said Corey Ellis, Area Manager of AirLife Utah. “Their unwavering dedication to patient safety and community care is the heart of what we do at AirLife Utah.”

Jennifer Prince is the lead pilot for the same base as well, which is located at Brigham City Community Hospital. She has been flying for 16 years, including five years with Air Methods in southern Arizona and most recently Utah. During this time, she has transported more than 300 patients.

“As a rural facility, we are incredibly lucky to have the skills and expertise of Air Methods and their flight team,” said Jami Cottle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer at Brigham City Community Hospital. “Being able to recognize James and Jenny for their dedication to the profession is an honor. They truly make a difference in the lives and outcomes of our patients, our community, and our hospital.”

The Utah Business Healthcare Heroes award acknowledges healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in serving the community. The honorees were recognized during a special awards ceremony on Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City. AirLife Utah congratulates Jen Prince and James Vanotti for this remarkable achievement. For photos of the honorees, click here.

