Rafael Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Our proposed merger with Cyclo Therapeutics advances our strategy to invest in, develop and commercialize clinical stage assets which address areas of high unmet medical need

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended July 31, 2024.

“During fiscal 2024, we made significant progress on our strategy to advance our existing portfolio and to invest in, develop and commercialize clinical stage assets in areas of high unmet medical need. Specifically, we are extremely pleased to have entered into a merger agreement with Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTH),” said Bill Conkling, CEO of Rafael Holdings. Bill added, “We are encouraged that Cyclo Therapeutics has fully enrolled its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare and fatal genetic disease, and results from the 48-week interim analysis are expected in the middle of 2025. Despite recent FDA approvals, we believe that Trappsol® Cyclo™ has the potential to be a market leader. We anticipate a shareholder vote and closing the merger with Cyclo Therapeutics in the coming months.”

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

As of July 31, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $65.9 million.

For the three months ended July 31, 2024, we recorded a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Rafael Holdings of $4.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, versus a net gain from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year ago period.

Research and development expenses were $1.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to activity at Cornerstone and Day Three Labs, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024.

For the three months ended July 31, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $2.3 million. For the same period in the prior year, general and administrative expenses were $1.4 million. The increase was primarily due to additional expenses from Cornerstone and Day Three Labs, which were consolidated with Rafael Holdings during fiscal 2024, as well as increased professional fees related to the Cornerstone and Day Three Labs acquisitions.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

For the twelve months ended July 31, 2024, we recorded a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Rafael Holdings of $34.4 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, versus a net loss from continuing operations of $8.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the year ago period. The net loss recorded during fiscal year 2024 was driven by an in-process research and development expense of $89.9 million related to the Cornerstone acquisition, a loss of $1.6 million on our initial investment in Day Three Labs, offset by a recovery of receivables from Cornerstone of $31.3 million and realized and unrealized gains on our investment in Cyclo Therapeutics. During the second quarter of 2024, we increased our investment in Day Three Labs and now hold a majority interest in the company with 84% of the shares outstanding. We began reporting consolidated financial results for Day Three Labs in January 2024 and Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals in March 2024.

Research and development expenses were $4.2 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year reduction is due to the winding down of early-stage programs, including at Barer Institute.

For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $8.9 million versus $8.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses at Rafael Holdings was offset by additional G&A expenses from Cornerstone and Day Three Labs as well as increased professional fees related to the two acquisitions in Fiscal 2024.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies including an investment in (and planned merger with) Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing Trappsol® Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials, including an ongoing Phase 3 trial for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal, and progressive genetic disorder.  Rafael also holds a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, Barer Institute Inc., a wholly owned preclinical cancer metabolism research operation, and a majority interest in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., a cancer metabolism-based therapeutics company. Rafael also holds a majority interest in Rafael Medical Devices, LLC., an orthopedic-focused medical device company developing instruments to advance minimally invasive surgeries, and a majority interest in Day Three Labs, Inc., a company which empowers third-party manufacturers to reimagine their existing cannabis offerings enabling them to bring to market better, cleaner, more precise and predictable versions by utilizing Day Three’s pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™. The Company’s primary focus is to expand our investment portfolio through opportunistic and strategic investments including therapeutics, which address high unmet medical needs. Upon closing of the planned merger with Cyclo, the Company intends to focus its efforts on making Trappsol® Cyclo™ its lead clinical program.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
     
     
  July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $2,675  $21,498 
Available-for-sale securities  63,265   57,714 
Interest receivable  515   387 
Convertible note receivable, related party  5,191    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $245 at July 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023  426   213 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  430   914 
Convertible note receivable, related party  0   1,921 
Investment in equity securities     294 
Total current assets  72,502   82,941 
     
Property and equipment, net  2,120   1,695 
Investments – Cyclo  12,010   4,763 
Investments – Hedge Funds  2,547   4,984 
Investment – Day Three     2,797 
Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals     65 
Convertible note receivable  1,146    
Goodwill  3,050    
Intangible assets, net  1,847    
In-process research and development  1,575   1,575 
Other assets  35   9 
TOTAL ASSETS $96,832  $98,829 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $2,556  $333 
Accrued expenses  1,798   763 
Convertible notes payable  614    
Other current liabilities  113   1,023 
Due to related parties  733   26 
Installment note payable  1,700    
Total current liabilities  7,514   2,145 
     
Accrued expenses, noncurrent  2,982    
Convertible notes payable, noncurrent  73    
Other liabilities  5   55 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  10,574   2,200 
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
EQUITY    
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023  8   8 
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 24,142,535 issued and 23,819,948 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2024, and 23,635,709 shares issued and 23,490,527 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2023  238   236 
Additional paid-in capital  280,048   264,010 
Accumulated deficit  (201,743)  (167,333)
Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 and 0 Class B shares as of July 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively  (168)   
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities  111   (353)
Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment  3,691   3,725 
Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.  82,185   100,293 
Noncontrolling interests  4,073   (3,664)
TOTAL EQUITY  86,258   96,629 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $96,832  $98,829 
     


 
RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended July 31, Year Ended July 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues$165  $68  $637  $279 
        
Cost of infusion Technology revenue 69   -   154   - 
G&A Expenses 2,330   1,395   8,854   8,932 
R&D Expenses 1,543   1,266   4,170   6,312 
In-process research and development expense -   0   89,861   - 
Depreciation and amortization 68   18   225   78 
Operating Loss (3,845)  (2,611)  (102,627)  (15,043)
Interest income 606   -   2,383   3,253 
Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals -   17   -   (334)
Loss on initial investment in Day Three upon acquisition -   -   (1,633)  - 
Realized gain on available-for-sale securities 251   -   1,772   154 
Realized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities -   -   (46)  309 
Unrealized gain on investment in equity securities -   -   -   33 
Realized gain on investment - Cyclo -   -   424   - 
Unrealized gain on investment - Cyclo (3,162)  2,663   37   2,663 
Unrealized gain on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo 1,191   -   1,191   - 
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment - Hedge Funds 181   100   63   220 
Recovery of receivables from Cornerstone -   -   31,305   - 
Interest expense (163)  -   (248)  - 
Other income -   1,294   118   - 
Income (loss) before incomes taxes from continuing operations (4,941)  1,463   (67,261)  (8,745)
Benefit from taxes 87   (4)  2,680   255 
Equity in loss of Day Three -   (203)  (422)  (203)
Consolidated net loss from continuing operations (4,854)  1,256   (65,003)  (8,693)
        
Discontinued Operations       
Loss from discontinued operations related to 520 Property   (65)  -   (306)
Gain on disposal of 520 Property   0   -   6,784 
Income from discontinued operations -   (65)  -   6,478 
        
Consolidated net loss (4,854)  1,191   (65,003)  (2,215)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (386)  (28)  (30,593)  (339)
Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.$(4,468) $1,163  $(34,410) $(1,876)
        
        
Continuing operations earnings (loss) per share       
Net loss from continuing operations$(4,854) $1,256  $(65,003) $(8,693)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (386)  -28   (30,593)  (339)
Numerator for loss per share from continuing operations$(4,468) $1,284  $(34,410) $(8,354)
        
Discontinued operations earnings income per share       
Numerator for income from discontinued operations$-  $(65) $-  $6,478 
        
Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted       
Continuing operations$(0.19) $0.06  $(1.45) $(0.36)
Discontinued operations -   -   -   0.28 
Total basic earnings (loss) per common share$(0.19) $0.06  $(1.45) $(0.08)
        
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted 23,916,839   22,263,211   23,745,516   23,263,211 
        