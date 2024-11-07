Changes in the Management Board of Nordecon AS

At a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Nordecon AS held on 6 November 2024, it was decided that as of 1 January 2025, Priit Luman will be recalled from his position as a member of the Management Board, and Deniss Berman will be appointed as a new member of the Management Board, responsible for sales and pre-construction at Nordecon AS. Priit Luman will continue as the head of Nordecon AS’s foreign markets.

Deniss Berman graduated from Tallinn University of Applied Sciences in building construction and holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Tallinn University of Technology. Previously, Deniss worked in various roles in construction companies in both Estonia and Latvia. Since 2015, he has been with Nordecon AS, serving as a project manager and later as head of the HVAC department, and head of the budgeting and special works division. Deniss holds a level 8 professional qualification as an authorized heating, ventilation, and cooling engineer and is a member of the Estonian Society of Heating and Ventilation Engineers. Deniss Berman does not hold shares in Nordecon AS.

As of 1 January 2025, the Nordecon AS Management Board will consist of three members: Maret Tambek (Chair), Tarmo Pohlak (Head of Construction), and Deniss Berman (Head of Sales and Pre-construction).

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.