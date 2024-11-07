TomTom and CARIAD bring next-gen navigation to the road

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced that the first models from Volkswagen Group brands featuring TomTom and CARIAD’s co-developed next-generation navigation solution are taking to the roads. Starting with premium electric vehicles (EV) from Audi, the new navigation solution is tightly integrated into the vehicle platform, providing seamless operation across infotainment and the most advanced driver assistance systems.

CARIAD, the software company of Volkswagen Group, developed the navigation UI/UX and map visualization, creating a unique experience for the customers of Volkswagen Group brands. Leveraging TomTom’s cloud-native navigation software, drivers benefit from lane-level routing and real-time, lane-dependent traffic information, delivering optimized guidance and accurate estimated times of arrival. When no data connection is available, the solution switches to its onboard software, ensuring continued availability.

The new models feature an EV routing and range service, helping drivers efficiently tackle the demands of electric mobility, especially on longer journeys. The navigation solution factors in traffic, real-time EV charger availability, and even the driver's driving style to identify optimal charging stops and incorporate them into the travel time. Throughout the journey, the system monitors the vehicle’s range to adapt the route as needed, ensuring a comfortable EV experience.

“By combining CARIAD's software and integration competence with TomTom’s expertise in location technology, we are bringing a next-generation navigation system to vehicles of the Volkswagen Group,” said Thomas Günther, Chief Launch Officer, CARIAD. “Together, we have developed an innovative solution that integrates seamlessly with the digital cockpit and offers the driver a reliable, fast, and intuitive in-vehicle experience.”

“We’re proud to celebrate another milestone with Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers,” said Benoit Joly, Senior Vice President for Automotive Sales, TomTom. “Today, TomTom’s technologies are already integrated in millions of Volkswagen Group vehicles, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together to enhance the driver experience.”

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

