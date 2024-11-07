Quadient S.A. - 2025 Financial Calendar

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 7 November 2024

Full-year results and Q4 2024 sales: 26 March 2025*

Quiet period: from 12 to 26 March 2025





Q1 2025 sales: 3 June 2025*

Quiet period: from 20 May to 3 June 2025





Annual General Meeting: 13 June 2025

Half-year results and Q2 2025 sales: 24 September 2025*

Quiet period: from 10 to 24 September 2025





Q3 2025 sales: 2 December 2025*

Quiet period: from 18 November to 2 December 2025





* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

