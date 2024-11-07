Privia Health Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Execution Across All Business and Financial Metrics

Raised Full-Year 2024 Guidance to At or Above the High End for All Metrics

Announced New Market Entry in Indiana

Achieved MSSP 2023 Shared Saving of $176.6 Million, +34.1% versus 2023

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth and Free Cash Flow Generation



ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change (%) Total revenue $ 437.9 $ 417.3 4.9 % Gross profit $ 99.9 $ 90.6 10.2 % Operating income $ 5.8 $ 5.5 5.0 % Net income a $ 3.5 $ 5.6 (37.4)% Non-GAAP adjusted net income b $ 25.1 $ 21.1 19.0 % Net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.05 (40.0)% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 17.6 % Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, included $15.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $10.8 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Change (%) Implemented Providers 4,642 4,105 13.1 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,247,000 1,094,000 14.0 % Practice Collections $ 739.9 $ 723.5 2.3 % Care Margin $ 101.4 $ 92.1 10.2 % Platform Contribution $ 50.3 $ 45.2 11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.6 $ 18.8 25.8 %

Third Quarter 2024 business highlights include:

Continued strength in new implemented providers, +13.1% versus 3Q’23;

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million, +25.8% versus 3Q’23;

Cash and cash equivalents of $422.0 million, +27.7% versus 3Q’23, and no debt; and

Record year-to-date new provider signings, and strong business development pipeline.

Nine-Month Performance

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change (%) Total revenue $ 1,275.5 $ 1,216.9 4.8 % Gross profit $ 291.6 $ 263.8 10.5 % Operating income $ 11.7 $ 19.2 (39.0)% Net income a $ 10.0 $ 20.2 (50.7)% Non-GAAP adjusted net income b $ 71.1 $ 61.1 16.3 % Net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.16 (50.0)% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.57 $ 0.49 16.3 % Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $41.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the nine ended September 30, 2023 included $25.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Change (%) Implemented Providers 4,642 4,105 13.1 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,247,000 1,094,000 14.0 % Practice Collections $ 2,175.6 $ 2,082.4 4.5 % Care Margin $ 296.1 $ 267.7 10.6 % Platform Contribution $ 142.4 $ 131.2 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.6 $ 55.0 19.3 %

New Market Entry

Privia Health today announced it has entered the state of Indiana in partnership with a multi-specialty practice with more than 35 providers, which will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group Indiana.

MSSP 2023 Performance

Privia’s Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) again delivered solid 2023 performance results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The results were publicly released in late October 2024 by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) The 10 Privia ACOs achieved aggregate shared savings of $176.6 million, a 34.1% increase from 2022.

Capital Resources

The Company's balance sheet at September 30, 2024, included cash and cash equivalents of $422.0 million no debt, and an undrawn $125 million Revolving Credit Facility. The Company’s cash balance does not include approximately $51.5 million in cash (after expenses and provider disbursements) expected to be received by year-end 2024 from the CMS as payment for Privia Health’s portion of the shared savings generated in the 2023 performance year of the MSSP. Pro forma for the expected cash receipt from CMS, the Company’s cash balance would be $473.5 million.

Financial and Business Outlook c d e f

Privia Health raised its full-year 2024 guidance, as follows:

FY 2023 Initial FY 2024 Guidance at 2.27.24 c Current FY 2024

Guidance at 11.7.24

($ in millions) Actual Low High Implemented Providers 4,305 4,650 4,750 High End Attributed Lives 1,120,000 1,150,000 1,200,000 Above High End Practice Collections $ 2,839.0 $ 2,775 $ 2,875 High End GAAP Revenue $ 1,657.7 $ 1,600 $ 1,675 High End Care Margin $ 359.2 $ 388 $ 400 High End Platform Contribution $ 173.5 $ 180 $ 188 High End Adjusted EBITDAe $ 72.2 $ 85 $ 90 High End

Practice Collections guidance includes the year-over-year impact of approximately $198 million from renegotiated MA capitation agreements

Approximately 90% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in FY 2024

Capital expenditures expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2024

c. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures. d. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. e. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases. f. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things: our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our full-year guidance for 2024. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements.

Factors related to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: any failure by the Company to comply with applicable healthcare laws and government regulations in the heavily regulated industry in which the Company operates; the impact of changes in applicable laws, rules or regulations, including with respect to health plans and payers and our relationships with such plans and payers, and provisions that impact Medicare and Medicaid programs; the Company’s dependence on relationships with its medical groups, some of which the Company does not own; the Company’s growth strategy, which may not prove viable and the Company may not realize expected results; difficulties implementing the Company’s proprietary end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution for Privia physicians and new medical groups; the high level of competition in the Company’s industry and any failure by the Company to compete effectively and innovate; challenges in successfully establishing a presence in new geographic markets; the Company’s reliance on its electronic medical record vendor, which the Privia Technology Solution is integrated and built upon; changes in the payer mix of patients and potential decreases in the Company’s reimbursement rates as a result of consolidation among commercial payers; the financial and operational impact of complying with various complex and changing federal and state privacy and security laws and regulations related to Company’s use, disclosure, and other processing of personal information and protected health information, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996; the impact of actual and potential cybersecurity incidents or privacy and security breaches involving us, our vendors or other third parties; the continued availability of a qualified workforce, including staff at our medical groups, and the continued upward pressure on compensation for such workforce; and those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(g)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 437,921 $ 417,282 $ 1,275,490 $ 1,216,909 Operating expenses: Provider expense 336,501 325,222 979,373 949,195 Cost of platform 56,068 50,324 167,231 145,254 Sales and marketing 7,047 7,241 19,984 18,483 General and administrative 30,695 27,228 91,732 79,987 Depreciation and amortization 1,797 1,731 5,436 4,761 Total operating expenses 432,108 411,746 1,263,756 1,197,680 Operating income 5,813 5,536 11,734 19,229 Interest income, net 2,164 2,894 8,114 5,524 Income before provision for income taxes 7,977 8,430 19,848 24,753 Provision for income taxes 3,999 2,488 8,171 6,049 Net income 3,978 5,942 11,677 18,704 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 443 299 1,691 (1,537 ) Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 3,535 $ 5,643 $ 9,986 $ 20,241 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.17 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 119,658,574 117,602,059 119,156,368 116,266,938 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 125,751,006 124,924,442 125,457,540 124,646,849

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(h)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,997 $ 389,511 Accounts receivable 408,959 290,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,797 20,525 Total current assets 853,753 700,804 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,456 2,325 Operating right-of-use asset 5,288 6,612 Intangible assets, net 103,070 107,630 Goodwill 139,457 138,749 Deferred tax asset 27,569 35,200 Other non-current assets 14,972 8,580 Total non-current assets 291,812 299,096 Total assets $ 1,145,565 $ 999,900 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 65,641 $ 57,831 Provider liability 411,252 326,078 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,580 3,043 Total current liabilities 479,473 386,952 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,597 5,246 Other non-current liabilities 313 313 Total non-current liabilities 3,910 5,559 Total liabilities 483,383 392,511 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,199 1,182 Additional paid-in capital 797,315 753,869 Accumulated deficit (183,628 ) (193,614 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 614,886 561,437 Non-controlling interest 47,296 45,952 Total stockholders’ equity 662,182 607,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,145,565 $ 999,900

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(i)

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 11,677 $ 18,704 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 876 878 Amortization of intangibles 4,560 3,883 Stock-based compensation 41,401 25,429 Deferred tax expense 7,631 5,179 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (118,191 ) (156,219 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,272 ) (2,801 ) Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset (70 ) (1,246 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,810 1,489 Provider liability 85,174 123,930 Operating lease liabilities (2,112 ) (2,510 ) Other long-term liabilities — (32 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,484 16,684 Cash from investing activities Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (707 ) (37,858 ) Other (5,006 ) (90 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,713 ) (37,948 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercised stock options 2,062 8,788 Repurchase of non-controlling interest — (5,694 ) Contributed from non-controlling interest 1,653 569 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,715 3,663 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 32,486 (17,601 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 389,511 347,992 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 421,997 $ 330,391 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 222 $ 40 Income taxes paid $ 3,525 $ 1,019

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFS-patient care $ 283,278 $ 245,569 $ 833,862 $ 704,346 FFS-administrative services 30,697 29,845 91,906 83,413 Capitated revenue 53,393 88,526 161,135 253,481 Shared savings 47,438 33,530 134,720 130,304 Care management fees (PMPM) 21,060 17,778 47,826 39,904 Other revenue 2,055 2,034 6,041 5,461 Total Revenue $ 437,921 $ 417,282 $ 1,275,490 $ 1,216,909

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 67,138 $ 28,617 Incurred health care costs: Current year 156,899 246,004 Prior years 1,384 5,723 Total claims incurred $ 158,283 $ 251,727 Claims paid: Current year (97,883 ) (185,287 ) Prior year (52,461 ) (30,502 ) Total claims paid $ (150,344 ) $ (215,789 ) Balance, end of period $ 75,077 $ 64,555

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 4,642 4,105 4,642 4,105 Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 1,247,000 1,094,000 1,247,000 1,094,000 Practice Collections (3) $ 739.9 $ 723.5 $ 2,175.6 $ 2,082.4 (1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period. (3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups. (j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Care Margin $ 101,420 $ 92,060 $ 296,117 $ 267,714 Platform Contribution $ 50,257 $ 45,181 $ 142,388 $ 131,199 Platform Contribution Margin 49.6 % 49.1 % 48.1 % 49.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,624 $ 18,774 $ 65,568 $ 54,950 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.3 % 20.4 % 22.1 % 20.5 % (4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 437,921 $ 417,282 $ 1,275,490 $ 1,216,909 Provider expense (336,501 ) (325,222 ) (979,373 ) (949,195 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,506 ) (1,434 ) (4,560 ) (3,883 ) Gross Profit $ 99,914 $ 90,626 $ 291,557 $ 263,831 Amortization of intangible assets 1,506 1,434 4,560 3,883 Care margin $ 101,420 $ 92,060 $ 296,117 $ 267,714 (l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 437,921 $ 417,282 $ 1,275,490 $ 1,216,909 Provider expense (336,501 ) (325,222 ) (979,373 ) (949,195 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,506 ) (1,434 ) (4,560 ) (3,883 ) Gross Profit $ 99,914 $ 90,626 $ 291,557 $ 263,831 Amortization of intangible assets 1,506 1,434 4,560 3,883 Cost of platform (56,068 ) (50,324 ) (167,231 ) (145,254 ) Stock-based compensation(5) 4,905 3,445 13,502 8,739 Platform Contribution $ 50,257 $ 45,181 $ 142,388 $ 131,199 (m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,535 $ 5,643 $ 9,986 $ 20,241 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 443 299 1,691 (1,537 ) Provision for income taxes 3,999 2,488 8,171 6,049 Interest income, net (2,164 ) (2,894 ) (8,114 ) (5,524 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,797 1,731 5,436 4,761 Stock-based compensation 15,106 10,801 41,401 25,429 Other expenses(6) 908 706 6,997 5,531 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,624 $ 18,774 $ 65,568 $ 54,950 (n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)