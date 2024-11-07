embecta Celebrates National Diabetes Awareness Month by Ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, announced it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today in recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month in November, celebrating the strength, well-being, and individuality of people living with diabetes.

Advocacy and professional groups including the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), Beyond Type 1, Beyond Type 2, Camp Nejeda, Children with Diabetes, Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA), the Diabetes Foundation, Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD), The Diabetes Link, and The diaTribe Foundation are joining embecta at the Nasdaq MarketSite to ring the closing bell.

embecta has been serving people with diabetes since 1924, when the company’s predecessors developed the world’s first syringe specifically designed for insulin delivery, only two years after insulin was first successfully used to treat people with diabetes. One hundred years later, there are approximately 537 million people worldwide live with diabetes1, and embecta remains committed to making their lives better through innovative solutions, partnerships, and education, leveraging its talent and expertise in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their lives with fewer limitations.

“It’s an honor to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today as we commemorate National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day on November 14th, alongside partners who share our commitment to improving the lives of those living with diabetes,” said Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer of embecta. “Together, we recognize that people with diabetes face daily challenges that impact their physical and mental well-being. Yet diabetes is just one aspect of their lives — they are people with families, with hobbies, with hopes and dreams. For Diabetes Awareness Month and beyond, let’s focus on holistic well-being and making sure that diabetes doesn’t limit anyone from being the person they most want to be.”

“Diabetes can be a heavy burden that’s often invisible to the people around us. That’s why we are so grateful to embecta for bringing the community together today to show every person with diabetes that they are not alone,” said Lisa Gier, Executive Director of the Diabetes Education and Camping Association. “We are proud to stand side-by-side with these organizations to create a sense of belonging for everyone touched by diabetes.”

The bell ringing ceremony will be streamed live via Nasdaq’s Facebook page . Additionally, highlights from the ceremony will be shared across embecta’s social media channels.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) is an interprofessional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. For more information, visit adces.org .

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. The organization serves the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit with the mission to help people living with diabetes stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community—across all types of diabetes—helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or beyondtype2.org .

About Camp Nejeda

Camp Nejeda has been providing summer camp programs for kids with type 1 diabetes since 1958. The camp continues to be operated by the Camp Nejeda Foundation, Inc., an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and their families through education, empowerment, camaraderie, supportive programs, and fun. For more information about Camp Nejeda's newest programs, visit campnejeda.org .

About Children with Diabetes

Children with Diabetes is an Ohio-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes. Children with Diabetes focuses on care today, to prepare for a cure tomorrow. As a global resource, they provide support, education and inspiration to empower families and all people living with diabetes to enjoy healthy, enriched lives. For more information, visit childrenwithdiabetes.com .

About the Diabetes Education and Camping Association

The Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA) is a non-profit organization that unites the global diabetes camping community. DECA provides resources and leadership to over 400 diabetes camps worldwide. They also assist parents and families in making the connection to a diabetes camp. DECA's mission is to advance programs that impact the lives of children living with diabetes. They hope to help campers gain the knowledge and confidence they need to live successful lives with diabetes. For more information, visit diabetescamps.org .

About the Diabetes Foundation

The Diabetes Foundation (DF) is a comprehensive and reliable source of help, hope and better health for children, adults and their families living in New Jersey. The Diabetes Foundation offers free education and support programs in partnership with medical, health and wellness professionals to ensure that individuals with prediabetes, type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes have the knowledge and tools necessary to reduce their risk of developing diabetes or to delay or avoid the long-term complications of living with uncontrolled blood sugar. For more information, visit diabetesfoundationinc.org .

About Taking Control of Your Diabetes

Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. Taking Control of Your Diabetes is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization. For more information, visit tcoyd.org .

About The Diabetes Link

The Diabetes Link is the only national organization that specializes in ensuring all young adults (ages 17-30) living with diabetes can thrive. The Link provides accessible opportunities, resources, community and peer support which empower young adults with diabetes to live a life without limits. The Links' mission is delivered through in-person (college chapter network) and online peer support communities (a private discord server), a free online educational hub that features resources developed for young adults, by young adults, in partnership with clinical experts. Signature programs include the Off to College, which prepares both future college students and their parents for the transition, the NextGen Fellowship for future diabetes industry leaders. For more information, visit thediabeteslink.org .

About The diaTribe Foundation

The diaTribe Foundation was founded with a mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes and to advocate for action. They are committed to helping people with diabetes live happier, healthier, and more hopeful lives through their diaTribe Learn publication. They also aim to influence the national conversation by bringing the patient point of view to the FDA and to other policy makers, improving diabetes literacy in the media, and convening the world’s brightest minds to develop innovative solutions through strategic and global initiatives such as the Time in Range Coalition ( www.timeinrange.org ) and our efforts in highlighting how stigma affects people with diabetes ( www.dstigmatize.org ). For more information, visit diatribe.org .

Contacts:

