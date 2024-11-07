Acrylic Paint Market is projected to Reach USD 209.4 Million by 2034, Driven by Art, Home Décor, and Infrastructure Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acrylic paint market is expected to experience modest growth over the next decade, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. By 2034, the market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 209.4 million, up from USD 138.8 million in 2024. This growth trajectory is influenced by the sustained demand across sectors such as art, crafts, and home décor, where acrylic paint’s versatility and durability are valued. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material costs and competition from other types of paints could temper more robust growth, resulting in a steady but relatively slow expansion rate for the industry.

The infrastructural developments support the acrylic paint market growth. The main reason behind this is that the new construction requires extensive paints for decorating the interior. The rising urbanization spurs the industrial coating segment. As a result, it drives the acrylic paint market for painting commercial and non-commercial projects.

The growing artistic expression and emphasis on its importance are leveraging the demand for acrylic paints. Due to this, the acrylic paint market is pushed. The growing technology creates room for innovation for the top acrylic paint brands, leveraging their growth. Hence, this will drive the acrylic paint market.

Acrylic Paint Market Trends

Eco-Friendly and Non-Toxic Demand : Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and non-toxic paints is a significant trend expanding the acrylic paint market size.

: Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and non-toxic paints is a significant trend expanding the acrylic paint market size. Low-VOC Paint Preference : There is a noticeable shift towards low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) acrylic paints, as consumers seek healthier, environmentally safer options, driving market growth.

: There is a noticeable shift towards low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) acrylic paints, as consumers seek healthier, environmentally safer options, driving market growth. Technological Integration : Leading acrylic paint manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced technology in paint formulation, spurring innovation and maintaining competitive market positioning.

: Leading acrylic paint manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced technology in paint formulation, spurring innovation and maintaining competitive market positioning. DIY Popularity : Growing DIY trends are boosting demand for acrylic paints in the household sector, as more consumers engage in creative home projects.

: Growing DIY trends are boosting demand for acrylic paints in the household sector, as more consumers engage in creative home projects. Market Positioning: Innovation in product formulation helps top acrylic paint brands strengthen their positions and appeal to eco-conscious and DIY-oriented consumers.





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The growing building and construction industry is fueling the demand for acrylic paints. The segment will hold 47.4% of the acrylic paint market in 2024.

Heavy body acrylics are widely used due to their better drying-off period. As a result, the segment is gaining popularity and will secure 54.2% of the market space in 2024.

The Indian acrylic paint market growth will occur the highest during the forecasted period, forecasting a CAGR of 6.2%.

Compared to the historical figures, the market growth will encompass a better path. It will progress at a CAGR of 4.2%, better compared to 2.3%, the historical development.

“For meeting environmental standards, strict regulatory policies are formed by governments, which is a key market challenge,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Analysis of the Acrylic Paint Market

Countries Forecasted CAGR Japan 1.8% The United States of America 2.3% Spain 3.1% China 4.7% India 6.2%

Competitive Landscape of the Acrylic Paint Market

With the substantial negotiating power of leading acrylic paint manufacturers, the competitive landscape of the market is fiercely cluttered. Due to this, the scope of growth for the new entrants reduces drastically. However, product launches, innovation, and strategic alliances might uplift their market presence.

On the other hand, top acrylic paint brands must use different tactics, including strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key market developments that occurred in the market are:-

In December 2023, AkzoNobel Powder Coatings signed a partnership with coatingAI. This partnership aimed to expand sustainability frontiers. The integration of AI to reduce carbon footprints aims to achieve sustainable output standards, helping the organization to enhance its production.

In April 2024, BASF SE launched a new generation of clearcoats and undercoats aimed to target the Asian Pacific refinish market. This product launch will assist the organization to gain a better market position in the global market.

Top Key Players in the Acrylic Paint Market

Azkonobe

Asian Paints India

BASF SE

Berger Paints India

Berkshire Hathaway

PPG Industries

The Dow Chemical

Sherwin-Williams

National Coatings

Gellner Industrial

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global acrylic paint market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The market is segmented by Product Type (Heavy Body Acrylics, Fluid Acrylics, Open Acrylics, and Others), Application (Walls, Fabrics, Metal, Ceramics, and Others), Industry Vertical (Building & Construction, Industrial, Textile, Automotive, and Others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

German Translation

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Acrylfarben in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein moderates Wachstum verzeichnen wird, mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,2 %. Bis 2034 wird die Marktgröße voraussichtlich etwa 209,4 Mio. USD erreichen, gegenüber 138,8 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024. Dieser Wachstumskurs wird durch die anhaltende Nachfrage in Sektoren wie Kunst, Handwerk und Wohnkultur beeinflusst, in denen die Vielseitigkeit und Langlebigkeit von Acrylfarben geschätzt werden. Faktoren wie schwankende Rohstoffkosten und die Konkurrenz durch andere Arten von Farben könnten jedoch ein robusteres Wachstum dämpfen, was zu einer stetigen, aber relativ langsamen Expansionsrate für die Branche führt.

Die infrastrukturellen Entwicklungen unterstützen das Wachstum des Marktes für Acrylfarben. Der Hauptgrund dafür ist, dass für den Neubau umfangreiche Farben für die Dekoration des Innenraums erforderlich sind. Die zunehmende Urbanisierung beflügelt das Segment der Industriebeschichtungen. Infolgedessen treibt es den Markt für Acrylfarben für die Malerei kommerzieller und nicht-kommerzieller Projekte voran.

Der wachsende künstlerische Ausdruck und die Betonung seiner Bedeutung kurbeln die Nachfrage nach Acrylfarben an. Aus diesem Grund wird der Markt für Acrylfarben gepusht. Die wachsende Technologie schafft Raum für Innovationen für die führenden Acrylfarbenmarken und nutzt ihr Wachstum. Daher wird dies den Markt für Acrylfarben antreiben.

Markttrends für Acrylfarben

Umweltfreundliche und ungiftige Nachfrage : Die steigende Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche und ungiftige Farben ist ein bedeutender Trend, der die Marktgröße für Acrylfarben erweitert.

: Die steigende Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche und ungiftige Farben ist ein bedeutender Trend, der die Marktgröße für Acrylfarben erweitert. Präferenz für VOC-arme Farben : Es gibt eine spürbare Verschiebung hin zu Acrylfarben mit niedrigem VOC-Gehalt (flüchtige organische Verbindungen), da die Verbraucher nach gesünderen und umweltfreundlicheren Optionen suchen, was das Marktwachstum vorantreibt.

: Es gibt eine spürbare Verschiebung hin zu Acrylfarben mit niedrigem VOC-Gehalt (flüchtige organische Verbindungen), da die Verbraucher nach gesünderen und umweltfreundlicheren Optionen suchen, was das Marktwachstum vorantreibt. Technologische Integration : Führende Hersteller von Acrylfarben integrieren zunehmend fortschrittliche Technologien in die Farbformulierung, um Innovationen voranzutreiben und ihre Wettbewerbsposition auf dem Markt zu wahren.

: Führende Hersteller von Acrylfarben integrieren zunehmend fortschrittliche Technologien in die Farbformulierung, um Innovationen voranzutreiben und ihre Wettbewerbsposition auf dem Markt zu wahren. DIY-Popularität : Wachsende DIY-Trends kurbeln die Nachfrage nach Acrylfarben im Haushaltsbereich an, da sich immer mehr Verbraucher an kreativen Heimprojekten beteiligen.

: Wachsende DIY-Trends kurbeln die Nachfrage nach Acrylfarben im Haushaltsbereich an, da sich immer mehr Verbraucher an kreativen Heimprojekten beteiligen. Marktpositionierung: Innovation in der Produktformulierung hilft Top-Acrylfarbenmarken, ihre Position zu stärken und umweltbewusste und DIY-orientierte Verbraucher anzusprechen.





Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Die wachsende Bauindustrie befeuert die Nachfrage nach Acrylfarben. Das Segment wird im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 47,4 % am Markt für Acrylfarben halten.

Acrylfarben mit schwerem Körper werden aufgrund ihrer besseren Trocknungszeit häufig verwendet. Infolgedessen gewinnt das Segment an Popularität und wird sich im Jahr 2024 54,2 % der Marktfläche sichern.

Das Wachstum des indischen Marktes für Acrylfarben wird im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 6,2 % am höchsten sein.

Im Vergleich zu den historischen Zahlen wird das Marktwachstum einen besseren Weg einschlagen. Es wird mit einer CAGR von 4,2 % voranschreiten, besser als bei 2,3 %, der historischen Entwicklung.

"Um Umweltstandards zu erfüllen, werden von den Regierungen strenge regulatorische Richtlinien erlassen, was eine zentrale Herausforderung für den Markt darstellt", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Acrylfarben

Länder Prognostizierte CAGR Japan 1.8% Die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika 2.3% Spanien 3.1% China 4.7% Indien 6.2%

Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes für Acrylfarben

Mit der erheblichen Verhandlungsmacht führender Hersteller von Acrylfarben ist die Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes äußerst unübersichtlich. Dadurch reduziert sich der Wachstumsspielraum für die Neueinsteiger drastisch. Produkteinführungen, Innovationen und strategische Allianzen könnten jedoch ihre Marktpräsenz verbessern.

Auf der anderen Seite müssen Top-Marken für Acrylfarben unterschiedliche Taktiken anwenden, darunter strategische Partnerschaften, Kooperationen, Fusionen und Übernahmen. Einige der wichtigsten Marktentwicklungen, die auf dem Markt stattgefunden haben, sind:

Im Dezember 2023 unterzeichnete AkzoNobel Powder Coatings eine Partnerschaft mit coatingAI. Diese Partnerschaft zielte darauf ab, die Grenzen der Nachhaltigkeit zu erweitern. Die Integration von KI zur Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks zielt darauf ab, nachhaltige Produktionsstandards zu erreichen und dem Unternehmen zu helfen, seine Produktion zu verbessern.

Im April 2024 hat die BASF SE eine neue Generation von Klarlacken und Grundierungen auf den Markt gebracht, die auf den Reparaturlackmarkt im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum ausgerichtet sind. Diese Produkteinführung wird dem Unternehmen helfen, eine bessere Marktposition auf dem Weltmarkt zu erlangen.

Die wichtigsten Akteure auf dem Markt für Acrylfarben

Azkonobe

Asiatische Farben Indien

BASF SE

Berger Paints Indien

Berkshire Hathaway

PPG Branchen

Der Dow Chemical

Sherwin-Williams

Nationale Beschichtungen

Gellner Industrie

Weitere wertvolle Erkenntnisse verfügbar

Future Market Insights bietet eine unvoreingenommene globale Marktanalyse für Acrylfarben, die historische Daten von 2019 bis 2023 und Prognosestatistiken von 2024 bis 2034 enthält.

Der Markt ist nach Produkttyp (Heavy Body Acrylics, Fluid Acrylics, Open Acrylics und andere), Anwendung (Wände, Stoffe, Metall, Keramik und andere), Industry Vertical (Bauwesen, Industrie, Textil, Automobil und andere) und Region (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien sowie Naher Osten und Afrika) unterteilt.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

