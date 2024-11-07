Digital Twin Consortium Announces the University of Central Florida Research Foundation as a New Member

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that the University of Central Florida (UCF) Research Foundation has joined DTC. UCF Research Foundation has also agreed to be the Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for Southeast USA As an RBO, the UCF Research Foundation will facilitate and drive local DTC engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions on behalf of the consortium.

“The overarching goal of this cooperation is to accelerate the development, adoption and monetization of digital twin technology and digital engineering in the digital economy by preventing fragmentation and harmonizing the efforts in pursuit of these mutual objectives,” said Soheil Sabri, Ph.D. Sabri, an assistant professor in digital twin at the School of Modeling Simulation and Training and serves as the Academia and Research Working Group co-chair and ambassador for academia and research at the DTC.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in leveraging digital twin technology,” said Grace Bocheneck, Ph.D., director of UCF's Knights Digital Twin Initiative. “By combining our expertise with the DTC, we are poised to advance research, enhance educational opportunities, and drive meaningful innovation in this transformative field.”



Joint activities that will propel the digital twin technology forward, include:

Standardization Requirements: Working together to develop and refine standards crucial for the growth and interoperability of digital twin technologies.

Working together to develop and refine standards crucial for the growth and interoperability of digital twin technologies. Training and Education: Mutual support in the development of training programs and educational initiatives to build a skilled workforce in the digital twin domain.

Mutual support in the development of training programs and educational initiatives to build a skilled workforce in the digital twin domain. Research and Development: Joint research efforts focusing on innovative digital twin topics to drive the advancement of technology and its applications.

Joint research efforts focusing on innovative digital twin topics to drive the advancement of technology and its applications. Interoperability: Harmonizing technology components and related elements to ensure seamless integration and functionality across various platforms.

Harmonizing technology components and related elements to ensure seamless integration and functionality across various platforms. Horizontal and Vertical Domain Alignment: Coordinating efforts to align work in horizontal domains with adoption in vertical domains, including use cases, proof of concepts, and the Value Innovation Platform Initiative.



“We are excited to have the UCF Research Foundation as the RBO for Southeast USA,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of Digital Twin Consortium. By working together, we are not only enhancing the technology and helping address the workforce skills shortage but also setting the stage for broader adoption of Digital Twin research and development through a strong base of value-driven impactful, real-world applications.”



About the UCF Research Foundation

The UCF Research Foundation was created in 1991 as a nonprofit, direct-support organization of UCF to promote, encourage and assist research activities for the university’s faculty, staff and students. The foundation accepts and administers contracts, grants and other sponsored activities, as well as appropriate donations, the majority coming from private funds. UCFRF provides the mechanism for making UCF discoveries, inventions, processes and work products available to the public. It also assists with UCF’s economic development initiatives.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

