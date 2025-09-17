Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes AMD to Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Twin Innovation at the Edge

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has joined as a member. AMD will bring its cutting-edge AI processing capabilities and innovative edge computing solutions to accelerate AI-powered digital twin systems development and deployment across industries.

The addition of AMD is pivotal as the digital twin market rapidly evolves toward intelligent, autonomous systems powered by artificial intelligence. The company's recent breakthrough innovations include AMD Ryzen™ AI series processors and ROCm™ 7 software, the latest evolution of its open-source software platform built to unleash the full potential of AMD Ryzen™ AI and select AMD Radeon™ Graphics systems.

AMD continues to champion open software and platforms, highlighting the context of digital twin Minions and Lemonade as key enablers of next-generation digital twin capabilities. Minions is an agentic framework developed by the Hazy Research Group at Stanford University for collaboration between frontier models running in the data center and smaller models running locally on an AI PC. Lemonade Server is a powerful tool that enables local large language models (LLMs) to run with neural processing unit (NPU) acceleration on AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series PCs.

Transforming Digital Twin Intelligence with Edge AI

AMD's participation in the DTC directly supports the consortium's recently announced AI Agent Capabilities Periodic Table (AIA CPT) framework, developed by the Composability Framework team, led by Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro and co-lead of the AI Joint Working Group, and Sean Whiteley, CEO and founder of AXOMEM. The company's Ryzen AI technology, through hybrid NPU and integrated GPU architecture, enables the deployment of sophisticated AI agents and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) directly at the industrial edge.

"The advanced AI processing capabilities of AMD and its commitment to open, standards-based innovation make them an invaluable addition to our consortium," said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of Digital Twin Consortium. "With Ryzen technology and an open-source framework, AMD helps address critical challenges in digital twin intelligence, enabling organizations to deploy sophisticated AI agents locally while maintaining data sovereignty and predictable costs."

"AMD is committed to democratizing AI capabilities and making intelligent computing accessible at the edge," said Dr. Giulio Coradi, AMD Fellow, Principal Architect, Industrial Vision Healthcare & Science, AMD Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group. "Our collaboration with the Digital Twin Consortium will accelerate the development of composable, secure digital twin systems that operate autonomously while seamlessly integrating with industrial infrastructure."

Advancing the Complete Digital Twin Lifecycle

AMD technology enables digital twin systems to manage full lifecycle operations, supporting continuous real-time improvement and optimization. The company's hardware-software integration approach, combining Ryzen AI processors with open-source frameworks, provides the foundation for composable digital twin architectures that can scale from pilot projects to enterprise-wide deployments, such as advanced energy solutions, including SMR and related technologies, advanced manufacturing, robotics/humanoids, and healthcare and life sciences.

"The convergence of edge AI and digital twin technology represents a transformative opportunity for industries worldwide," said Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO at XMPro . "As a member of the Digital Twin Consortium, AMD will help accelerate the development of practical, scalable solutions that deliver measurable business value while maintaining the security and reliability that mission-critical operations demand."

Driving Open Standards and Innovation

As a DTC member, AMD will contribute to developing open standards and frameworks that ensure interoperability across digital twin platforms and technologies. The company's commitment to open-source innovation, demonstrated through initiatives like the Lemonade Server and collaboration with academic and research institutions, aligns with the consortium's mission to accelerate digital twin adoption through shared knowledge and best practices.

