ICEYE and Carahsoft Partner to Streamline Access to SAR-Derived Insights

HELSINKI and RESTON, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth observation and persistent monitoring, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ICEYE’s Master Government Aggregator®, allowing U.S. Government agencies to have timely and streamlined access to ICEYE natural disaster insights through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“The partnership between Carahsoft and ICEYE will ensure Government agencies have access to essential geospatial data that can aid in response and recovery efforts following natural catastrophes,” said ICEYE Head of North America Government Solutions, Michael Bennett. “Carahsoft’s contract offerings, sales and marketing expertise and distribution partners will help further our reach into the Public Sector.”

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation and utilizes it to provide objective, near real-time insights to ensure customers have unmatched access to actionable data at any time, regardless of environmental conditions. This allows agencies to quickly assess damage from floods, fires, and various other natural disaster occurrences. By partnering with Carahsoft and its reseller network, ICEYE enhances emergency management solutions for Federal, State and Local agencies, supporting their disaster response, recovery and mitigation efforts. ICEYE’s solutions specifically address floods and wildfires, delivering insights into the two most catastrophic and costly natural occurrences. The company’s Government solutions provide a range of benefits including situational awareness and uninterrupted visibility, improved recovery outcomes and resilience, enhanced responsiveness and decision making, satellite-based insight optimizing emergency response and recovery efforts and more.



“Partnering with ICEYE and our resellers represents a major advancement in IT solutions that safeguard and enhance our communities,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “ICEYE provides the U.S. Government and its allies with reliable and innovative remote sensing capabilities using SAR technology. By integrating SAR data with their extensive space and ground offerings, ICEYE’s solutions significantly boost efficiency.”

ICEYE’S geospatial solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or ICEYE@carahsoft.com or learn more about ICEYE’s offerings here.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK and the U.S. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

