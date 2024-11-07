Stran & Company Secures Six-Figure Agreements with Leading Customers Across Key Sectors

Quincy, MA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured significant six-figure agreements, collectively expected to generate more than $2 million in sales annually, with three industry-leading customers.

The first agreement was signed with a leading national developer, acquirer, and operator of high-quality rental communities. Stran was selected for its extensive range of product and service offerings, bolstered by a strong track record of success. A key factor in Stran’s selection was its advanced technology platform, which provides centralized access to essential marketing and branding assets, empowering the client to drive their brand presence seamlessly.

The second agreement is with a molecular diagnostics company specializing in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment solutions. Stran’s technology and scalable warehousing capabilities were instrumental in winning this contract. The client also recognized Stran’s creative expertise while appreciating the Company’s preparedness and comprehensive service approach.

In the third agreement, Stran was chosen by a global public transportation services provider to enhance their branding efforts with innovative promotional merchandise. Under the agreement, Stran will provide promotional merchandise branding services. Stran’s strong reputation, reliability, and tailored product solutions were significant factors in this selection, further underscoring the Company’s commitment to delivering creative and impactful marketing solutions.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, stated, “Securing these significant contracts with respected industry leaders supports Stran’s value as a trusted service provider in delivering comprehensive marketing solutions. Our ability to combine innovative technology, robust warehousing capabilities, and a versatile range of creative solutions sets us apart in the marketplace. These agreements not only reflect our clients’ confidence in Stran, but also show our commitment to supporting their growth.”

About Stran

For over 29 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

