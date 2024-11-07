Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 7 November at 4:00 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wennerklint)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Ricard Wennerklint

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84040/7/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 303.28 DKK

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 303.28 DKK

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 40.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,093 Unit price: 41.0277 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6,093 Volume weighted average price: 41.0277 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all disposals reported above are 28,593 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030