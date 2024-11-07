Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 7 November at 4:00 pm EET
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wennerklint)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ricard Wennerklint
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84040/7/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 303.28 DKK
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 303.28 DKK
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 40.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 40.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,093 Unit price: 41.0277 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6,093 Volume weighted average price: 41.0277 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all disposals reported above are 28,593 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com