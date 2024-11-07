Air Transport MRO Market Report 2024-2032 - Industry Worth $128.18 Billion by 2032 - Global and Regional Forecasts by Aircraft, Application and MRO Provider

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Transport MRO Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air transport MRO market size reached a value of USD 105.30 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the aviation sector and the growing emphasis on maintaining operational efficiency and safety, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 128.18 billion by 2032.



The increasing demand for MRO services in the aviation sector is driving the market growth. With the rising air traffic and expanding fleet size, there is a significant need for regular maintenance and repair services to ensure the safety and reliability of aircraft. MRO services help airlines maintain their operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and comply with regulatory requirements, driving their demand in the global market.





The growing emphasis on maintaining operational efficiency and safety also plays a significant role in the market's growth. Airlines and aircraft operators are increasingly focusing on preventive maintenance and timely repairs to avoid unexpected failures and ensure the safety of passengers and crew. MRO services provide comprehensive maintenance solutions, including routine inspections, component repairs, and engine overhauls, ensuring the optimal performance of aircraft, consequently driving up the air transport MRO market share.



The expanding applications of MRO services in various segments of the aviation sector significantly contribute to the market's growth. In the commercial aviation sector, MRO services are widely used for the maintenance and repair of commercial aircraft, including narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jets. The increasing number of commercial flights and the growing demand for air travel have driven the adoption of MRO services in the commercial aviation sector.



In the military aviation sector, MRO services are employed to maintain and repair military aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. The increasing focus on defence modernisation and the need to maintain the readiness of military aircraft have driven the demand for MRO services in the military aviation sector, thus boosting the air transport MRO market development.



In the general aviation sector, MRO services are used for the maintenance and repair of private jets, business aircraft, and helicopters. The growing demand for private and business aviation, coupled with the increasing focus on safety and reliability, has boosted the adoption of MRO services in the general aviation sector.



As per the air transport MRO market analysis, North America holds a significant share in the global air transport MRO market, driven by the presence of leading MRO service providers and a well-established aviation sector in the region. The increasing air traffic and the expanding fleet size have boosted the demand for MRO services in North America. Moreover, the region's strong focus on safety regulations and compliance further supports market growth.



Narrow-body aircraft represent the largest segment, driven by the high number of narrow-body aircraft in service and the increasing demand for short-haul flights. Wide-body aircraft and regional aircraft are also significant segments, catering to the maintenance and repair needs of long-haul and regional flights.

