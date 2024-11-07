Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Industry, Forecast to 2032 - HPV Vaccine Market Set to Nearly Triple by 2032 as U.S. & Europe Lead; Japan & India Emerge as Key Growth Regions

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market attained a value of nearly USD 5.22 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.60% during the period 2024-2032, reaching USD 14 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by increased awareness of HPV-related diseases and the effectiveness of vaccination programmes, alongside advancements in vaccine technology and government initiatives.

The United States and Europe lead the market due to established healthcare systems and high vaccination rates. Japan and India are emerging markets with significant growth potential, driven by increasing awareness and government initiatives. These regions will drive market expansion through improved healthcare infrastructure and expanded vaccination efforts.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market features several key players actively shaping the competitive landscape. Notable companies include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Beijing Wantai Biolog Pha Ent Co Ltd, and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

These companies engage in activities such as mergers and acquisitions, research initiatives, product introductions, and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence and capabilities. These activities drive innovation and growth within the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market, ensuring continuous improvement and broadening service offerings.



Market Trends

Increase in Vaccination Programmes

Technological Integration

Growing Focus on Male Vaccination

Public-Private Partnerships

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type

Bivalent

Polyvalent

Both segments are crucial for market growth, addressing diverse prevention needs. Technological advancements and rising awareness are boosting demand for these vaccines, with polyvalent vaccines gaining popularity for their broader protection. The forecast period will see these segments driving market growth through improved efficacy and expanded immunisation programmes.



Market Breakup by Indication

Genital Warts

HPV Associated Cancer

Increased awareness and vaccination programmes drive demand in both segments. HPV-associated cancer vaccines are particularly critical, given the rising incidence of cervical and other cancers. Future growth will be driven by expanded vaccination efforts and new indications, enhancing overall market expansion.



Market Breakup by Rough of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Others

Intramuscular administration is the most common and effective route, driving most of the market demand. Intravenous and other routes provide alternatives for specific medical needs. Advancements in vaccine delivery methods and increasing vaccination rates support market growth, with intramuscular administration leading due to its widespread acceptance and efficacy.



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

Hospital and retail pharmacies dominate the distribution of human papillomavirus vaccines, driven by accessibility and trust. Government suppliers play a crucial role in mass vaccination programmes, enhancing public health outcomes. Increasing collaboration between public and private sectors, along with expanded distribution networks, will drive market growth across these channels.

Reasons to consider this report:

The industry report offers a comprehensive quantitative analysis of various market segments, historical and current market trends, market forecasts, and dynamics of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market from 2017-2032.

The research report provides the latest information on the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market.

The study maps the leading, as well as the fastest-growing, regional markets, enabling stakeholders to identify key country-level markets within each region.

Porter's five forces analysis assists stakeholders in assessing the impact of new entrants, competitive rivalry, supplier power, buyer power, and the threat of substitution. It helps stakeholders to analyse the level of competition within the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine industry and its attractiveness.

The competitive landscape section allows stakeholders to understand their competitive environment and provides insight into the current positions of key players in the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Overview: 8 Major Market

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

5 Human Papillomavirus (HPV): Disease Overview

6 Patient Profiles

7 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Epidemiology Scenario and Forecast - 8 Major Markets

8 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Landscape: 8 Major Market

9 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Therapy Challenges and Unmet Needs

10 Cost of Therapy

11 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine: Market Dynamics

12 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation: 8 Major Markets

13 United States Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market (2017-2032)

14 EU-4 and United Kingdom Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market (2017-2032)

15 Japan Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market

16 India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market

17 Regulatory Framework

18 Patent Analysis

19 Clinical Trial Analysis

20 Grant Analysis

21 Strategic Initiatives

22 Supplier Landscape

23 Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Distribution Model

24 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights

25 Payment Methods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2mu5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment