Strategic Intelligence and Impact of Artificial Intelligence on your Business with Focus on GAI Threats and Opportunities

This executive briefing helps you understand the impact of artificial intelligence on your business. It focuses on generative AI and the threats and opportunities it poses to every business across every sector.



This fourth edition of our AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in the AI competitive landscape, generative AI enterprise adoption, AI chips, AI governance, sustainability, generative AI algorithms, and strategic partnerships.



The AI competitive landscape continues to evolve, with Google Gemini ranked as the LLM market leader by the analyst. Furthermore, the internet search market, dominated by Google, may experience disruption with OpenAI's pursuit of SearchGPT.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the large language model market as well as the latest in the AI chips space. It also includes an in-depth section on AI regulation and the analyst's AI governance framework.

Reasons to Buy

Generative AI is likely to pose a threat to every business across every sector in the coming years.

The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI becomes more accurate and is able to provide reliable factual advice.

This new edition of our AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in the AI vendor landscape, AI chips, geopolitical tensions, AI governance, sustainability, and large language model (LLM) training trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Competitive Landscape Developments

Generative AI Enterprise Adoption

AI Technology Developments

AI Governance

Strategic Partnerships

Appendices

Glossary

Companies Featured

AMD

Nvidia

Microsoft

Meta

Google

Amazon

Mistral AI

Hugging Face

Anthropic

OpenAI

Groq

Snap

Rebellions

Sapeon Korea

Softbank

Aehr Test Systems

ZT Systems

