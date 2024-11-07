Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Business Research Report 2024-2030 - Rising Consumer Focus on Aesthetic Vision Correction Solutions Spurs Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment was estimated at US$17.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is being driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of these vision disorders, the increasing demand for advanced and minimally invasive treatments, and technological innovations in eye care. One of the most significant growth drivers is the sharp rise in myopia cases globally, particularly among younger populations in urban areas.

Factors such as increased screen time, digital device usage, and reduced time spent outdoors are contributing to an epidemic of myopia, especially in Asia-Pacific, where some regions report myopia prevalence rates exceeding 80%. This has led to an urgent need for treatments that not only correct but also slow the progression of myopia, fueling demand for products like Ortho-K lenses, atropine eye drops, and advanced contact lenses.



Another key driver is the aging global population, which is contributing to a growing number of presbyopia cases. As life expectancy increases, more people are seeking effective treatments for presbyopia to maintain their quality of life and independence. This demographic trend has led to a surge in demand for presbyopia-correcting options such as multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs), presbyopia-correcting contact lenses, and surgical solutions like LASIK. Additionally, the rise of cosmetic eye care and lifestyle-based treatments is encouraging individuals to opt for long-term solutions that enhance their vision without the need for glasses, further driving market growth.



Technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of myopia and presbyopia are also significant growth factors. Innovations such as AI-powered diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and advanced lens designs are improving treatment outcomes and making these options more accessible to a wider range of patients. Furthermore, the increasing availability of telemedicine services is expanding access to eye care, particularly in remote and underserved regions, where traditional eye care services may be limited. This is expected to further boost the adoption of advanced treatments for myopia and presbyopia as more people gain access to specialized care.



Lastly, rising healthcare expenditure and improved awareness about vision health are contributing to market growth. Governments and healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of early detection and treatment of refractive errors to prevent long-term vision problems, leading to greater investment in eye health services and public awareness campaigns. The combination of these factors - rising prevalence, aging populations, technological innovation, and greater access to care - is driving the rapid growth of the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market, positioning it for significant expansion in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Myopia Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$16.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.3%. The Presbyopia Treatment segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $5.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment market such as AbbVie, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CooperVision, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





