Nicolas Notebaert appointed Chief Executive Officer of Concessions at VINCI

Xavier Huillard has named Nicolas Notebaert as Chief Executive Officer of Concessions at VINCI. In his new role, Mr Notebaert reports to Pierre Anjolras, Chief Operating Officer of VINCI. Already in charge of the VINCI Concessions business line (notably including VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and several public-private partnerships), Mr Notebaert has thus been given responsibility for VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Stadium as well.

This appointment clarifies the Group’s organisation and will strengthen synergies between VINCI’s concession companies.

As Pierre Coppey has resigned as Chairman of the motorway concession companies that make up VINCI Autoroutes, Mr Notebaert now also serves in that role.

Born in 1970, Mr Notebaert is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and holds an MBA. He joined the VINCI Group in 2002 as head of the Operations Department at Cofiroute and moved to VINCI Concessions in 2004 as Director of Business Development for France. In February 2008, Mr Notebaert was appointed Chairman of VINCI Airports. Under his leadership, VINCI Airports became the world’s largest private operator in its sector, with more than 70 airports across 14 countries. In June 2016, Mr Notebaert was appointed Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions and joined the VINCI Group’s Executive Committee. In particular, he has accelerated the development of VINCI’s motorway concessions outside France.

