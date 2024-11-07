Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.79 percent.

“Mortgage rates continued to inch up this week, reaching 6.79 percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “It is clear purchase demand is very sensitive to mortgage rates in the current market environment. As soon as rates began to rise in early October, purchase applications fell and over the last month have declined 10 percent.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.79 percent as of November 7, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.72 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.50 percent.

averaged 6.79 percent as of November 7, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.72 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.50 percent. The 15-year FRM averaged 6.0 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.99 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.81 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

(703)714-0644

Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com