Circle Protocol and Carahsoft Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data Security for Public Sector

OAKLAND, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Protocol, the provider of a prevention-ﬁrst data security platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Circle Protocol’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading decentralized data security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are honored to partner with Carahsoft, a leader in the Government IT solutions sector,” said Sara Duryea, Founder & CEO of Circle Protocol. “This partnership enables us to extend our reach within the Public Sector, providing Government agencies with our cutting-edge solutions that eliminate credential-based attacks and ensure complete data protection. Together, we are committed to delivering secure, decentralized authentication systems that meet the rigorous demands of Government security standards.”

Circle Protocol offers a suite of products designed to enhance data security for Government users. These include Secure Access Protocol (SAP), a Zero Trust access solution that removes the need for credentials, Data Protect Protocol (DPP), which ensures data integrity and privacy through patented cryptographic technology and Ghost Network Protocol (GNP), which provides robust protection against cyber threats. These solutions address key Government requirements by providing comprehensive protection, reducing operational risks and ensuring compliance with Federal security regulations.

“As increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks gain traction in today’s digital landscape, Carahsoft and its reseller partners recognize how critical it is for Government agencies to strengthen their cyber posture,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Circle Protocol’s innovative solutions enhance our portfolio by providing the Public Sector with necessary tools to counter these threats, ultimately keeping our nation's digital assets secure.”

Circle Protocol’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or CircleProtocol@carahsoft.com; or visit https://www.carahsoft.com/circle-protocol to schedule a demonstration.

About Circle Protocol

Circle Protocol is a pioneer in decentralized data security, offering solutions that prevent data breaches while enhancing user experience through patented cryptographic technology. With a prevention-ﬁrst approach, Circle Security delivers innovative security products that protect sensitive information across various sectors, ensuring data remains immutable, traceable and secure.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

