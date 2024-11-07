Purpose Investments Celebrates Success with Two Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is proud to announce that two of its funds have won awards at the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The award-winning funds are Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund and Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund.

Fund Category Award Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund 2nd Place, 1-Year Return, Private Debt Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund 1st Place, 1-Year Return, Private Equity Canadian Hedge Fund Awards



“These awards highlight the excellence of our portfolio management team and our firm’s commitment to empowering Canadians to reach their goals by providing them with high-quality, outcome-focused investment solutions,” said Vlad Tasevski, Head of Asset Management, Institutions, and Investors at Purpose.

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective. First, the awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada’s hedge fund industry, and second, they draw attention to Canada’s hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $20 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.



About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada’s hedge fund industry. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data from June 30, 2023, to June 30, 2024, with Fundata Canada Inc. managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund and Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund are only available to "accredited investors" as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario) and National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the fund's offering documents before investing. Investment fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.