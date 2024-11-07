Recovery Unplugged Tackles Mental Health Misconceptions in New Web Series

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Unplugged, a leader in innovative behavioral health services, has announced the launch of a new web series aimed at making mental health education accessible, engaging, and digestible. Hosted by licensed clinical social worker Brittany Higgins, LCSW, Mental Health Notes will feature brief, three-minute episodes that break down complex mental health terms, debunk popular myths, and address common questions and misconceptions around mental health and wellness.

This series amplifies Recovery Unplugged’s mission to provide accessible resources for expert-led mental health education. Each video provides a clear, professional perspective on various mental health buzz words and concepts, with its first few episodes slated to discuss trauma bonding, perfectionism, community and isolation, and more. With the growing prevalence of mental health discussions on social media, Higgins’ show will offer viewers a reliable and informed channel in a sea of information, helping to make sense of trends and buzzwords that often lack context or depth.

“In a world where information overload can lead to misunderstanding or even misinformation, we wanted to create a platform where viewers can get reliable, straightforward mental health tips in just a few minutes,” says Brittany Higgins. “Each episode is like a mini crash course, perfect for people who are curious, confused, or just want to better understand themselves and those around them.”

The series comes at a critical time, as mental health awareness and education have become increasingly essential to a broader understanding of well-being. By making this information accessible to everyone, Recovery Unplugged seeks to empower individuals with knowledge that supports better self-awareness, destigmatizes mental health struggles, and provides practical tools for personal growth.

Recovery Unplugged's commitment to delivering quality mental health resources aligns with its larger vision of providing comprehensive and innovative care that goes beyond traditional treatment. Mental Health Notes is another step toward making mental health information more approachable and relevant to a broad audience.

The series will be available across Recovery Unplugged’s social media channels and website, making it easy for anyone to tune in and benefit. Recovery Unplugged encourages anyone interested in mental health to subscribe and share, spreading awareness and helping demystify the road to recovery.

Watch episode one of Mental Health Notes with Brittany Higgins, LCSW, now.

