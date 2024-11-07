TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share

amounts)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net earnings 42,719 17,690 45,177 17,753 Basic and diluted earnings per share 1.75 0.72 1.85 0.72

Operating Data

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,414 15,530 Championship rounds – Canada 567,000 567,000 966,000 958,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 35.5 35.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 2.0 Championship rounds – U.S. 30,000 33,000 166,000 202,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5



The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 66,383 $ 67,635 Direct operating expenses (1) 46,099 47,264 Net operating income (1) 20,284 20,371 Amortization of membership fees 1,409 1,469 Depreciation and amortization (3,565 ) (3,607 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,737 2,327 Other items 32,641 2,610 Income taxes (10,787 ) (5,480 ) Net earnings $ 42,719 $ 17,690





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 193,912 $ 158,798 Direct operating expenses (1) 160,037 122,237 Net operating income (1) 33,875 36,561 Amortization of membership fees 3,494 3,582 Depreciation and amortization (10,761 ) (10,561 ) Interest, net and investment income 8,335 6,608 Other items 24,138 (10,962 ) Income taxes (13,904 ) (7,475 ) Net earnings $ 45,177 $ 17,753

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 21,304 $ 21,173 US golf club operations (2024 - US $17,000: 2023 - US$259,000) 26 347 Corporate and other (1,046 ) (1,149 ) Net operating income (1) $ 20,284 $ 20,371





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 35,219 $ 34,314 US golf club operations (2024 - US$2,647,000: 2023 - US $3,398,000) 3,578 4,585 Corporate and other (4,922 ) (2,338 ) Net operating income (1) $ 33,875 $ 36,561

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Annual dues $ 17,966 $ 17,230 Golf 18,822 18,570 Corporate events 4,533 4,322 Food and beverage 15,373 15,714 Merchandise 5,478 5,611 Real estate 1,692 3,291 Rooms and other 2,519 2,897 Operating revenue $ 66,383 $ 67,635





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Annual dues $ 53,719 $ 51,906 Golf 38,231 38,343 Corporate events 7,321 6,939 Food and beverage 26,438 27,153 Merchandise 11,814 11,531 Real estate 52,582 18,821 Rooms and other 3,807 4,105 Operating revenue $ 193,912 $ 158,798

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating cost of sales $ 9,050 $ 9,232 Real estate cost of sales 1,951 3,816 Labour and employee benefits 23,890 22,429 Utilities 2,120 2,193 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,165 1,246 Property taxes 230 463 Insurance 1,121 1,099 Repairs and maintenance 1,609 1,623 Turf operating expenses 1,244 1,120 Fuel and oil 584 676 Other operating expenses 3,135 3,367 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 46,099 $ 47,264





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating cost of sales $ 17,181 $ 17,012 Real estate cost of sales 55,161 19,093 Labour and employee benefits 54,259 51,807 Utilities 5,704 5,771 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,008 4,058 Property taxes 2,778 2,999 Insurance 3,389 3,298 Repairs and maintenance 4,398 4,456 Turf operating expenses 3,772 3,484 Fuel and oil 1,168 1,215 Other operating expenses 8,219 9,044 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 160,037 $ 122,237

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue decreased 1.9% to $66,383,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 from $67,635,000 in 2023 due to the decline in real estate revenue from one Highland Gate home sales compared to two in 2023. The Canadian golf club operations segment has seen a decrease in food and beverage revenue, but this has been offset by an increase in annual dues and golf revenue.

Direct operating expenses decreased 2.5% to $46,099,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 from $47,264,000 in 2023 due to the decline in real estate cost of sales from less home sales in the third quarter of 2024. The Canadian golf club operations segment has seen an increase in maintenance and labour expenses, but these have been offset by decreases in other operating costs.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $21,304,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 from $21,173,000 in 2023.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $2,737,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 from $2,327,000 in 2023 due to higher cash balances and the income earned on these balances.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 205 $ (165 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities 24,839 (9,859 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 7,822 364 Loss on real estate fund investments (48 ) (679 ) Contingent contractual obligation - 6,620 Gain on sale of investments in joint venture - 6,521 Other (177 ) (192 ) Other items $ 32,641 $ 2,610

At September 30, 2024, the Company recorded unrealized gains of $24,839,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2023 - losses of $9,859,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

On July 3, 2024, the Company announced the closing of the sale of the former Woodlands Golf Club to a joint venture managed by 13th Floor Homes. TWC is a 50% partner in the joint venture along with 13th Floor Homes. A gain of $7,788,000 (US$5,711,000) was recorded as a result of the sale and represents one-half of the total gain due to the sale to a joint venture owned 50% by the Company. This represents the majority of the total gain on property, plant and equipment recorded at September 30, 2024.

Net earnings in the amount of $42,719,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2024 changed from $17,690,000 in 2023 due to the change in unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.75 per share in 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.72 cents in 2023.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to be paid on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as at December 2, 2024.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

