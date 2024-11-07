Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

| Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or $69.24 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the same period in 2023

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca                                      

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
 09/30/202409/30/202309/30/202409/30/2023
     
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$170.5($67.0)$151.1($2.1)
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders$69.24($27.07)$61.39($0.83)
     

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082