Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or $69.24 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the same period in 2023
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2024
|09/30/2023
|09/30/2024
|09/30/2023
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$170.5
|($67.0)
|$151.1
|($2.1)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$69.24
|($27.07)
|$61.39
|($0.83)
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082