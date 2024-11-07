Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, November 8, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Revenue Growth, Especially in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets



Research Frontiers royalty income increased by over 115% in the third quarter compared to last year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth from the same period in the prior year. The automotive and aircraft markets demonstrated particularly robust growth, each posting triple-digit percentage gains, fueling this upward trend. Research Frontiers’ revenue for the first nine months of 2024 surpassed total revenue for all of calendar year 2023, supported by strong growth across automotive, aircraft, and architectural markets. Total royalty income for the first nine months of 2024 rose by over 93% compared to the same period last year.



2. Expansion of Product Pipeline .



The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. The Company anticipates multiple new car models featuring SPD-SmartGlass technology in 2025 from OEMs in Asia and Europe.



3. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability .



Expenses decreased by approximately $92,000 for the third quarter and by over $150,000 for the nine month period ending September 30, 2024. These efficiencies, combined with rising revenue, reduced the Company’s quarterly net loss to $0.00 per share in the third quarter and $0.02 per share for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.65 million, and working capital of $2.7 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023

(See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,647,987 $ 2,475,958 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,048,008 1,003,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 154,727 96,784 Total current assets 2,850,722 3,576,146 Fixed assets, net 20,758 39,598 Operating lease ROU assets 71,486 178,715 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 2,999,032 $ 3,850,525 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 109,968 $ 212,359 Accounts payable 34,306 50,880 Accrued expenses 31,799 14,192 Total current liabilities 176,073 277,431 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 55,363 Total liabilities 176,073 332,794 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023 3,352 3,351 Additional paid-in capital 127,787,890 127,779,221 Accumulated deficit (124,968,283 ) (124,264,841 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,822,959 3,517,731 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,999,032 $ 3,850,525





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, Three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fee income $ 1,157,380 $ 597,362 $ 354,408 $ 164,146 Operating expenses 1,565,152 1,695,129 454,866 542,635 Research and development 409,817 430,150 131,246 135,319 Total expenses 1,974,969 2,125,279 586,112 677,954 Operating loss (817,589 ) (1,527,917 ) (231,704 ) (513,808 ) Net investment income 78,995 99,463 29,736 41,642 Other income 35,152 - 35,152 - Net loss $ (703,442 ) $ (1,428,454 ) $ (166,816 ) $ (472,166 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,515,327 33,435,074 33,517,787 33,509,287





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2023 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Net loss - - - (1,428,454 ) (1,428,454 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,784,931 ) $ 3,852,913





Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2024 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Net loss - - - (703,442 ) (703,442 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,968,283 ) $ 2,822,959



For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, June 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,312,765 ) $ 4,325,079 Net loss - - - (472,166 ) (472,166 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,784,931 ) $ 3,852,913





Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, June 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,801,467 ) $ 2,989,775 Net loss - - - (166,816 ) (166,816 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,968,283 ) $ 2,822,959





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)