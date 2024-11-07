GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the 3rd Quarter 2024

| Source: GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMCO Investors, Inc.

  • Quarter End AUM of $32.2 billion; Average AUM of $31.6 billion for the Third Quarter
  • Third Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.69 versus $0.52 in the Third Quarter of 2023
  • $261.0 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Seed Capital, and Investments and no Debt

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)   
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
U.S. GAAP       
Revenue $57,546  $57,644  $59,475  
Expenses  35,917   41,994   41,954  
Operating income  21,629   15,650   17,521  
Non-operating income  1,027   2,535   303  
Net income  16,834   15,017   13,137  
Diluted earnings per share $0.69  $0.61  $0.52  
Operating margin  37.6%  27.1%  29.5% 
        


Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program with an initial contribution of $5 million.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
Investment advisory and incentive fees     
Funds $38,847 $37,755 
Institutional and Private Wealth Management 14,977  15,457 
SICAV  5  1,555 
Total $53,829 $54,767 
Distribution fees and other income  3,717  4,708 
Total revenue $57,546 $59,475 
      


The quarter over quarter increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management while the decrease in Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of lower beginning of the quarter equity assets under management, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The decrease in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV, an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders, which became effective in December 2023. The change better aligns the financial arrangements with the services rendered by each party in managing the fund and did not have a material impact on the financial results. The decrease in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of a decrease in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
Compensation $22,566 $28,192 
Management fee  2,517  1,980 
Distribution costs  6,033  5,992 
Other operating expenses 4,801  5,790 
Total expenses $35,917 $41,954 
      
  • The lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2024 reflected $5.5 million of waived compensation.
  • The $0.5 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $5.4 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the third quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV beginning in December 2023.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 37.6% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 29.5% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
Gain / (loss) from investments, net$3,370  $(1,952) 
Interest and dividend income  2,947   2,542  
Interest expense  (290)  (287) 
Charitable giving contribution  (5,000)  -  
Total non-operating income $1,027  $303  
      


Non-operating income increased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the higher mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter and an increase in interest and dividend income. This was offset by the $5 million contribution to the private foundation to support our ongoing charitable giving program.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 25.7% versus 26.3% for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $261.0 million with no debt at September 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of 
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
        
Mutual Funds $8,440 $8,035 $7,546 
Closed-end Funds  7,459  7,052  6,727 
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)  10,984  10,436  10,034 
SICAV (c)  9  9  622 
Total Equities  26,892  25,532  24,929 
        
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund  5,268  5,159  4,217 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income  32  32  32 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income  5,300  5,191  4,249 
Total Assets Under Management $32,192 $30,723 $29,178 
        
(a) Includes $278, $297, and $401 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, 
and September 30, 2023, respectively.       
(b) Includes $212, $223, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at September 30, 2024, June 30, 
2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.      
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $613 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at September 30, 2024, 
June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.     
        


Assets under management on September 30, 2024 were $32.2 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the $30.7 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of net market appreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $493 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $133 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on September 30, 2024 were $5.3 billion, up from $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024.

GUSTO_half3Q24b

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on September 30, 2024 were $8.4 billion, an increase of 5.0% from the $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $7 million;
  • Net outflows of $240 million; and
  • Net market appreciation of $652 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2024 were $7.5 billion, an increase of 5.6% from the $7.1 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;
  • Net outflows of $7 million, including the redemption of $2 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $30 million of common stock less the issuance of $25 million common shares; and
  • Net market appreciation of $540 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Gabelli Utility Trust completed a $58 million rights offering. In October, The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust raised $150 million in Series M 4.8% puttable/callable preferred shares with a December 26, 2026 mandatory redemption.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2024 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 5.8% from the $10.4 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net market appreciation of $834 million; and
  • Net outflows of $286 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on September 30, 2024 were $9 million, the same as June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of 
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 
      
Teton-Keeley Funds (a) $883 $880 
SICAV  431  468 
Total Assets Under Administration$1,314 $1,348 
      
(a) Includes $278 and $297 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. 
at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. 
      


AUA on September 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, consistent with the $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and U.S Treasury Bills were $201.4 million and investments were $59.6 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills of $160.8 million and investments of $44.1 million as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity was $155.3 million (net of the $50.5 million $2.00 per share dividend) compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and repurchased 100,476 shares for $2.5 million at an average investment of $25.30 per share. On September 19, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable on November 4, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, GAMI accrued special dividends of $50.5 million to be paid on November 4, 2024. From October 1, 2024 to November 7, 2024, the Company has repurchased 23,686 shares at an average investment of $24.24 per share.

On November 7, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 31, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 17, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On September 5th, we hosted the 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of eighteen companies operating in the aerospace eco-system.
  • On September 26th, GAMCO hosted its 2nd annual PFAS Symposium featuring presentations from regulators, the industry association and management from private and public companies.
  • We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024:

    • 48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th
    • 6th Healthcare Symposium (November 15th)
    • 2nd Section 852(b)(6) Conference (December 5th)

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, GAMI continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder’s fees for successful opportunities.

GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 
Revenue:       
Investment advisory and incentive fees $53,829  $53,290  $54,767  
Distribution fees and other income  3,717   4,354   4,708  
Total revenue  57,546   57,644   59,475  
Expenses:       
Compensation  22,566   29,006   28,192  
Management fee  2,517   2,021   1,980  
Distribution costs  6,033   5,709   5,992  
Other operating expenses  4,801   5,258   5,790  
Total expenses  35,917   41,994   41,954  
Operating income  21,629   15,650   17,521  
Non-operating income:       
Gain / (loss) from investments, net  3,370   99   (1,952) 
Interest and dividend income  2,947   2,726   2,542  
Interest expense  (290)  (290)  (287) 
Charitable giving contribution  (5,000)  -   -  
Total non-operating income  1,027   2,535   303  
Income before provision for income taxes  22,656   18,185   17,824  
Provision for income taxes  5,822   3,168   4,687  
Net income $16,834  $15,017  $13,137  
        
Earnings per share attributable to common      
stockholders:       
Basic $0.69  $0.61  $0.52  
Diluted $0.69  $0.61  $0.52  
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic  24,263   24,442   25,224  
Diluted  24,263   24,442   25,224  
        
Shares outstanding  24,235   24,335   25,153  
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)    
(in thousands)       
    
  September 30, December 31, September 30, 
  2024 2023 2023 
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $102,296 $61,801 $125,181 
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills  99,096  99,025  49,158 
Investments in securities  31,179  19,998  22,775 
Seed capital investments  28,424  24,044  22,361 
Receivable from brokers  2,901  4,562  1,958 
Other receivables  19,541  21,178  20,218 
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable  7,801  8,927  10,844 
Other assets  10,132  9,896  9,735 
Total assets $301,370 $249,431 $262,230 
        
Liabilities and stockholders' equity       
Income taxes payable $40 $17 $- 
Compensation payable  44,522  23,399  47,548 
Dividends payable  48,469  -  - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  53,023  45,036  44,560 
Total liabilities  146,054  68,452  92,108 
        
Stockholders' equity  155,316  180,979  170,122 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $301,370 $249,431 $262,230 
        
Shares outstanding  24,235  24,906  25,153 
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 
Assets Under Management 
By investment vehicle 
(in millions) 
  Three Months Ended % Changed From 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 
   2024   2024   2023  2024 2023 
Equities:           
Mutual Funds           
Beginning of period assets $8,035  $8,235  $8,271      
Inflows  175   189   146      
Outflows  (415)  (359)  (363)     
Net inflows (outflows)  (240)  (170)  (217)     
Market appreciation (depreciation)  652   (26)  (503)     
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (7)  (4)  (5)     
Total increase (decrease)  405   (200)  (725)     
Assets under management, end of period $8,440  $8,035  $7,546  5.0% 11.8% 
Percentage of total assets under management  26.2%  26.2%  25.9%     
Average assets under management $8,177  $8,095  $8,100  1.0% 1.0% 
            
Closed-end Funds           
Beginning of period assets $7,052  $7,313  $7,195      
Inflows  25   3   -      
Outflows  (32)  (48)  (29)     
Net inflows (outflows)  (7)  (45)  (29)     
Market appreciation (depreciation)  540   (89)  (312)     
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (126)  (127)  (127)     
Total increase (decrease)  407   (261)  (468)     
Assets under management, end of period  7,459  $7,052  $6,727  5.8% 10.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.2%  23.0%  23.1%     
Average assets under management $7,260  $7,166  $7,124  1.3% 1.9% 
            
Institutional & PWM           
Beginning of period assets $10,436  $11,146  $11,035      
Inflows  87   125   51      
Outflows  (373)  (493)  (513)     
Net inflows (outflows)  (286)  (368)  (462)     
Market appreciation (depreciation)  834   (342)  (539)     
Total increase (decrease)  548   (710)  (1,001)     
Assets under management, end of period $10,984  $10,436  $10,034  5.3% 9.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  34.1%  34.0%  34.4%     
Average assets under management $10,905  $10,775  $10,928  1.2% -0.2% 
            
SICAV           
Beginning of period assets $9  $9  $590      
Inflows  -   -   103      
Outflows  -   -   (68)     
Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   35      
Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   (3)     
Reclassification to AUA  -   -   -      
Total increase (decrease)  -   -   32      
Assets under management, end of period $9  $9  $622  0.0% -98.6% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  0.0%  2.1%     
Average assets under management $9  $9  $610  0.0% -98.5% 
            
Total Equities           
Beginning of period assets $25,532  $26,703  $27,091      
Inflows  287   317   300      
Outflows  (820)  (900)  (973)     
Net inflows (outflows)  (533)  (583)  (673)     
Market appreciation (depreciation)  2,026   (457)  (1,357)     
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (133)  (131)  (132)     
Reclassification to AUA  -   -   -      
Total increase (decrease)  1,360   (1,171)  (2,162)     
Assets under management, end of period $26,892  $25,532  $24,929  5.3% 7.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  83.5%  83.1%  85.4%     
Average assets under management $26,351  $26,045  $26,762  1.2% -1.5% 
            


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 
Assets Under Management 
By investment vehicle - continued 
(in millions) 
  Three Months Ended % Changed From 
  September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 
   2024   2024   2023  2024  2023  
Fixed Income:           
100% U.S. Treasury fund           
Beginning of period assets $5,159  $4,965  $3,596      
Inflows  1,245   1,290   1,297      
Outflows  (1,205)  (1,162)  (728)     
Net inflows (outflows)  40   128   569      
Market appreciation (depreciation)  69   66   52      
Total increase (decrease)  109   194   621      
Assets under management, end of period $5,268  $5,159  $4,217  2.1% 24.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.4%  16.0%  14.5%     
Average assets under management $5,246  $5,064  $3,995  3.6% 31.3% 
            
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $32  $32  $32      
Inflows  -   -   -      
Outflows  -   -   -      
Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   -      
Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   -      
Total increase (decrease)  -   -   -      
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%  0.1%     
Average assets under management $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
            
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $5,191  $4,997  $3,628      
Inflows  1,245   1,290   1,297      
Outflows  (1,205)  (1,162)  (728)     
Net inflows (outflows)  40   128   569      
Market appreciation (depreciation)  69   66   52      
Total increase (decrease)  109   194   621      
Assets under management, end of period $5,300  $5,191  $4,249  2.1% 24.7% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.5%  16.9%  14.6%     
Average assets under management $5,278  $5,096  $4,027  3.6% 31.1% 
            
Total AUM           
Beginning of period assets $30,723  $31,700  $30,719      
Inflows  1,532   1,607   1,597      
Outflows  (2,025)  (2,062)  (1,701)     
Net inflows (outflows)  (493)  (455)  (104)     
Market appreciation (depreciation)  2,095   (391)  (1,305)     
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (133)  (131)  (132)     
Reclassification to AUA  -   -   -      
Total increase (decrease)  1,469   (977)  (1,541)     
Assets under management, end of period $32,192  $30,723  $29,178  4.8% 10.3% 
Average assets under management $31,629  $31,141  $30,789  1.6% 2.7% 
            


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Assets Under Management       
By investment vehicle       
(in millions)       
  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, September 30,   
   2024   2023  % Change 
Equities:       
Mutual Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,973  $8,140    
Inflows  540   556    
Outflows  (1,206)  (1,164)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (666)  (608)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,149   27    
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (16)  (13)   
Total increase (decrease)  467   (594)   
Assets under management, end of period $8,440  $7,546  11.8% 
Percentage of total assets under management  26.2%  25.9%   
Average assets under management $8,079  $8,185  -1.3% 
        
Closed-end Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,097  $7,046    
Inflows  69   25    
Outflows  (183)  (68)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (114)  (43)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  855   112    
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (379)  (388)   
Total increase (decrease)  362   (319)   
Assets under management, end of period $7,459  $6,727  10.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.2%  23.1%   
Average assets under management $7,162  $7,150  0.2% 
        
Institutional & PWM       
Beginning of period assets $10,738  $10,714    
Inflows  278   178    
Outflows  (1,294)  (1,368)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (1,016)  (1,190)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,262   510    
Total increase (decrease)  246   (680)   
Assets under management, end of period $10,984  $10,034  9.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  34.1%  34.4%   
Average assets under management $10,827  $10,893  -0.6% 
        
SICAV       
Beginning of period assets $631  $867    
Inflows  -   275    
Outflows  (2)  (513)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (2)  (238)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   (7)   
Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
Total increase (decrease)  (622)  (245)   
Assets under management, end of period $9  $622  -98.6% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  2.1%   
Average assets under management $9  $716  -98.7% 
        
Total Equities       
Beginning of period assets $26,439  $26,767    
Inflows  887   1,034    
Outflows  (2,685)  (3,113)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (1,798)  (2,079)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  3,266   642    
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (395)  (401)   
Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
Total increase (decrease)  453   (1,838)   
Assets under management, end of period $26,892  $24,929  7.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  83.5%  85.4%   
Average assets under management $26,077  $26,944  -3.2% 
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 
Assets Under Management 
By investment vehicle - continued 
(in millions)       
  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, September 30,   
   2024   2023  % Change 
Fixed Income:       
100% U.S. Treasury fund       
Beginning of period assets $4,615  $2,462    
Inflows  4,140   4,073    
Outflows  (3,682)  (2,448)   
Net inflows (outflows)  458   1,625    
Market appreciation (depreciation)  195   130    
Total increase (decrease)  653   1,755    
Assets under management, end of period $5,268  $4,217  24.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.4%  14.5%   
Average assets under management $5,048  $3,622  39.4% 
        
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $32  $32    
Inflows  -   -    
Outflows  -   -    
Net inflows (outflows)  -   -    
Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -    
Total increase (decrease)  -   -    
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%   
Average assets under management $32  $32  0.0% 
        
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $4,647  $2,494    
Inflows  4,140   4,073    
Outflows  (3,682)  (2,448)   
Net inflows (outflows)  458   1,625    
Market appreciation (depreciation)  195   130    
Total increase (decrease)  653   1,755    
Assets under management, end of period $5,300  $4,249  24.7% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.5%  14.6%   
Average assets under management $5,080  $3,654  39.0% 
        
Total AUM       
Beginning of period assets $31,086  $29,261    
Inflows  5,027   5,107    
Outflows  (6,367)  (5,561)   
Net inflows (outflows)  (1,340)  (454)   
Market appreciation (depreciation)  3,461   772    
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (395)  (401)   
Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
Total increase (decrease)  1,106   (83)   
Assets under management, end of period $32,192  $29,178  10.3% 
Average assets under management $31,157  $30,598  1.8% 
        


Contact:Kieran Caterina
 Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149
  
 For further information please visit
 www.gabelli.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b6709b3-88dc-4f94-aacf-68146f696eb6