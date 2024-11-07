Giga Metals engages MarketSmart for IR services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. (“MarketSmart”) pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Giga Metals for an initial term of 6 months, commencing as of today’s date, November 7, 2024.

Giga will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, and MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 300,000 common shares of Giga Metals at a price of $0.20 per share for a term of 24 months. The options will vest quarterly over 12 months, in accordance with Giga’s stock option plan and as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The investor relations agreement and grant of stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Market Smart

MarketSmart is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based corporate communications service provider, built over the last two decades, who benefit from a deep industry knowledge in venture capital and small cap investing. MarketSmart brings a variety of small to mid-cap opportunities for investing pioneers who are continually seeking new endeavours in venture capital investing. MarketSmart was established in 2002 and has worked with many TSX Venture listed companies in assisting them in developing their corporate profile within the investment community. MarketSmart is committed to providing value and outstanding service.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

